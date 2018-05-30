This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Former Limerick boss appointed assistant to Phil Brown at League Two club

Neil McDonald, who left the League of Ireland in January, has picked up a new role at Swindon Town.

By Paul Dollery Wednesday 30 May 2018, 4:18 PM
Neil McDonald spent eight months in charge of Limerick.
Image: Oisin Keniry/INPHO
Neil McDonald spent eight months in charge of Limerick.
Image: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

A COUPLE OF months since his brief spell at Scunthorpe United came to a premature end, former Limerick boss Neil McDonald has found a new role.

McDonald has been appointed assistant manager to Phil Brown at Swindon Town, who finished in ninth place in England’s League Two in the 2017-18 season.

Brown — who guided Hull City to Premier League promotion in 2008 — previously worked alongside McDonald when they both served under Sam Allardyce at Bolton Wanderers.

McDonald took charge of Limerick in May 2017, succeeding Martin Russell. The 52-year-old Englishman signed a two-and-a-half-year deal, but he departed the Markets Field gig in January — on the day the squad returned to begin pre-season training.

The former Carlisle United and Blackpool manager left Limerick to become assistant manager to Graham Alexander at Scunthorpe United, but the pair were relieved of their duties by the League One club in March after a run of eight games without a win.

McDonald has been described as “one of the best coaches I’ve ever worked with” by Swindon boss Brown, who took over at the County Ground in March.

Swindon Town Football Club is owned by former Ireland U21 international Lee Power, who’s also the owner of SSE Airtricity League Premier Division club Waterford.

About the author:

About the author
Paul Dollery
@PaulDollery
pauldollery@the42.ie

