Warnock on Arter: 'Eddie did warn me… he said he’d get booked in training'

CARDIFF CITY MANAGER Neil Warnock isn’t surprised to be on the verge of losing Harry Arter to suspension so early in the season.

Having accumulated four Premier League bookings in his seven Premier League appearances since joining Warnock’s side on loan from Bournemouth in August, one more yellow card will see the midfielder dealt a one-match ban.

“You don’t get players like that on loan unless there’s something in their make-up,” Warnock told reporters in his pre-match press conference ahead of the visit of Fulham to the Welsh capital tomorrow.

“Eddie [Howe, Bournemouth manager] did warn me… he said he’d get booked in training. I tell him every day, during the game, at half-time, in the second half. But I might as well keep my mouth shut.”

Warnock, who believes Arter has performed “really well” for Cardiff in spite of his disciplinary record, added: “Harry Arter does what he wants. You can’t stop him.”

Arter will be hoping to help his side pick up their first win of the season this weekend after returning from international duty with the Republic of Ireland.

The 28-year-old was booked in the goalless draw with Denmark last Saturday. His foul on Connor Roberts also gifted Wales the free-kick from which Harry Wilson scored the match-winning goal for the visitors in Dublin on Tuesday.

