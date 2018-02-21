  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 8 °C Wednesday 21 February, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'It puts a lot of things in perspective' - recovery of defender from spinal injury a boost for Nemo

Cian McWhinney suffered a spinal injury in last year’s Cork county final replay.

By Fintan O'Toole Wednesday 21 Feb 2018, 7:00 AM
7 hours ago 3,135 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/3862274

NEMO RANGERS TOASTED Cork and Munster final victories at the close of their 2017 campaign while the prospect of an All-Ireland semi-final has left them bristling with enthusiasm at the opening of the 2018 season.

But amidst that wave of successes, their players have retained a strong sense of perspective. They began last October’s county final replay with a firm focus on defeating St Finbarr’s yet the sight of team-mate Cian McWhinney lying prone on the Páirc Uí Chaoimh turf after a few minutes was a jolt to the team.

Cian McWhinny receives medical attention Cian McWhinney receives treatment during Nemo Rangers county final replay win over St Finbarr's. Source: Bryan Keane/INPHO

An accidental collision resulted in the defender suffering a spinal injury. Barry O’Driscoll was the team-mate nearest to him at the time.

“It actually happened right by me,” recalls O’Driscoll.

“I went over and looked down at him and he was kind of lying awkwardly and I just kind of went, ‘Are you alright?’. He just said straight out, ‘I can’t feel my legs’.

“It kind of washed over me. I didn’t think of the seriousness of it and I asked him was he sure. He said yeah and then I started motioning to people to come on and he didn’t move.

“And then the way he was lying made a lot more sense because he couldn’t actually move himself. He told me a few weeks later when we were talking about it, he thought his arm was up in the air and his arm was actually under him. He just couldn’t feel anything.

“(It was) very scary. When you’re watching him get taken away in an ambulance, we’d to play another 50 minutes of a game there. It puts a lot of things in perspective. His mom and his girlfriend were around and you could see them following the St John’s (ambulance) down the tunnel.”

Nemo Rangers ended up winning the match but the real victory came when news filtered through to their dressing-room that McWhinney had a breakthrough in hospital.

Colin O’Brien and Kevin O’Donovan celebrates after the game Nemo Rangers players celebrate their Cork county senior final replay victory over St Finbarr's. Source: Bryan Keane/INPHO

“We got a call I’d say 20 minutes after the game that he’d started getting movement back already,” says O’Driscoll.

“And he actually came down to the club that night for a half hour which was brilliant to see him.

“I don’t know should he have because he was walking very gingerly but it was brilliant to see him and just to know that he was back up on his feet because you just don’t know how those things are going to turn out.”

A couple of days later McWhinney underwent an MRI scan and that revealed a spinal cord contusioon up around C3 and C4.

Ahead of next Saturday’s All-Ireland semi-final, the news of his continued recovery and his presence at games building up to the clash with Slaughtneil is a welcome development for the Nemo Rangers camp.

Slaughtneil celebrate with the trophy Last year's Ulster club champions Slaughtneil take on Nemo Rangers next Saturday. Source: Jonathan Porter/INPHO

“We played Mallow last Friday week and he was at it,” says O’Driscoll.

“I think, I could be wrong, but he’s been doing classes for his dexterity and physio and rehab.

“He’s doing quite well, I think he returned to work this week or last even. So he’s well down the road and making a full recovery which is brilliant.

“In regards to him playing, I don’t think that’s a decision he’s made or will be making for another while. But in regards to his recovery, he’s doing brilliantly and he’s almost there.”

Not that the 25-year-old is keen to become a distraction from the bid to book a place in the St Patrick’s Day decider.

“He’s a very low key guy,” outlines O’Driscoll.

“He wouldn’t be looking for people to put the arm around him. He’s about the team and that. He’s just getting on with it.

“He couldn’t be less looking for attention. He’s just not one of those guys. Just like the way he plays, he goes about his business quietly and that’s it and it’s just great that he’s actually making the recovery.”

For Nemo Rangers the chance to end a decade wait for an All-Ireland club final appearance is something they are determined to seize.

They have endured a long bout of inactivity but the experienced of taking out the reigning kingpins Dr Crokes in that Munster final should stand to them.

Micheal Burns with Barry O’Driscoll Barry O'Driscoll in action for Nemo Rangers against Dr Crokes in last November's Munster final. Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

“It was something in the lead-up to the (Dr Crokes) game, people would speak about that,” admits O’Driscoll.

“Crokes are who they are, but that’s fine. But then it boils down to ‘you’re just playing Crokes’, and we’ve played them a few times. So, it boils down to that game. You want to beat them, and whatever they’ve done, it’s grand. They still have to prove it against you on the day.

“We were happy with it, because it was the most consistent we would have played in the year, and we were lacking that at times. It was the most consistent we were all year, and that’s what we’ve been looking to get that out of it.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

21 players to focus on Fitzgibbon final over hurling league this weekend

‘They didn’t think it was cruciate but they weren’t too sure what it was’

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Fintan O'Toole
@fotoole13
fintan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
PREMIER LEAGUE
Lionel Messi finally scores against Chelsea as Barcelona claim vital away goal
Lionel Messi finally scores against Chelsea as Barcelona claim vital away goal
Mourinho plays down pressure on Pogba as midfielder makes United return
'Maybe we could kill him' – Stopping Alexis Sanchez calls for drastic measures
FOOTBALL
Ireland U20s scrum-half O'Sullivan comes from a strong Meath GAA family
Ireland U20s scrum-half O'Sullivan comes from a strong Meath GAA family
Chelsea close to a perfect game against Barcelona - Conte
West Ham hit with FA charge for breaching anti-doping rules
IRELAND
'It can't be a risk, he has to be fully fit' - Furlong's hamstring a major worry
'It can't be a risk, he has to be fully fit' - Furlong's hamstring a major worry
'Bundee’s eyes lit up when I tried to take him on the outside'
'Everyone has cues. He has a few more cues than other out-halves'
SIX NATIONS
Scotland name side aiming for first Six Nations win over England in a decade
Scotland name side aiming for first Six Nations win over England in a decade
Bastareaud back from ban as France make 5 changes for Friday night's game against Italy
CJ Stander pushes passing skills as opposition analyse his ball-carrying
UEFA CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
Bayern Munich effectively seal place in Champions League last 8
Bayern Munich effectively seal place in Champions League last 8
As it happened: Chelsea v Barcelona, Champions League, round of 16
Rakitic: You wouldn't see Messi in the gym much

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie