This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 19 °C Thursday 31 May, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

CAS dismisses Nesta Carter appeal, Jamaica remain stripped of Beijing 4x100m relay gold

Jamaica’s 4×100 metre relay team will not get their 2008 Olympic gold medals back after Nesta Carter’s appeal was dismissed by CAS.

By The42 Team Thursday 31 May 2018, 5:47 PM
7 minutes ago 89 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/4047234
Jamaican sprinter Nesta Carter
Jamaican sprinter Nesta Carter
Jamaican sprinter Nesta Carter

JAMAICAN SPRINTER NESTA Carter has failed in his attempt to overturn an IOC doping ban from the 2008 Olympic Games in Beijing.

Carter and his 4x100m team-mates – including Usain Bolt – were told to hand back their gold medals after the 32-year-old was found guilty of doping following reanalysis on a sample.

In February 2017, Carter appealed against the disqualification of his squad but the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) has dismissed his case and confirmed the IOC Disciplinary Panel’s original decision will stand.

A CAS statement read:

“The Court of Arbitration for Sport [CAS] has dismissed the appeal filed by the Jamaican sprinter Nesta Carter against the decision issued on 25 January 2017 by the International Olympic Committee Disciplinary Panel [IOC DP] in which he was found to have committed an antidoping rule violation during the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games.

Accordingly, the IOC DP decision to disqualify Nesta Carter and the Jamaican men’s 4x100m relay team from the race held at the Beijing Games in which they achieved the gold medal is confirmed.

“The Panel concluded that the reanalysis of Nesta Carter’s sample collected following the race at the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games confirmed the presence of methylhexaneamine and that it could not accept any of the arguments raised by Nesta Carter contending that the test results should be ignored or the IOC DP decision should otherwise be overturned for certain alleged failures.

“Finally, the CAS Panel noted that this case was strictly limited to the consequences related to the Beijing Games and issues linked with fault or negligence are not relevant since sanctions such as ineligibility or disqualification from other events were not at stake here.”

- Omni

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

Conservatives buy Nikes too – LeBron, Jordan and reading between the lines of the GOAT debate

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

 

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
CHAMPIONS CUP
'I'd like to think that I have a lot more to give' - Leinster's Larmour looking up
'I'd like to think that I have a lot more to give' - Leinster's Larmour looking up
The 'brothers' culture that has been a key part of Leinster's rebuild
Cooney looking forward to either Tests or Thailand after delivering on personal promise
FRANCE
'I've discovered your true face' - Benzema hits back over World Cup omission
'I've discovered your true face' - Benzema hits back over World Cup omission
Highlights: France come from 12 points down to beat Ireland at U20 World Championship
Three quick-fire French tries keep Ireland from upsetting hosts in U20 World Championship opener
FOOTBALL
'A sad day for Real Madrid': Perez stunned by Zidane's exit
'A sad day for Real Madrid': Perez stunned by Zidane's exit
'My father doesn't make decisions for my career. I'm the one who decides'
Xavi: 'Madrid have a winning gene and Barca have fallen asleep'
IRELAND
Schmidt on Carbery move: 'If you're not playing in the position it's hard to develop'
Schmidt on Carbery move: 'If you're not playing in the position it's hard to develop'
Crusaders star could still feature against Ireland despite Wallabies omission
As it happened: Ireland v France, World Rugby U20 Championship
PREMIER LEAGUE
Ex-Liverpool goalkeeper wants Karius to be given chance to 'set the record straight'
Ex-Liverpool goalkeeper wants Karius to be given chance to 'set the record straight'
FA chief executive confirms Premier League set for mid-season break
Huddersfield show Wagner love with new three-year deal after Premier League survival

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie