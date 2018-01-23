  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 7 °C Wednesday 24 January, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

New England Women's boss Neville deletes Twitter account after backlash to controversial posts

The former Manchester United defender has only just been appointed into the role.

By The42 Team Tuesday 23 Jan 2018, 10:46 PM
11 hours ago 8,686 Views 10 Comments
http://the42.ie/3813765
Phil Neville (file pic).
Phil Neville (file pic).
Phil Neville (file pic).

PHIL NEVILLE HAS deleted his Twitter account in an apparent reaction to a fierce backlash over his appointment as England Women’s manager.

The former Manchester United defender has been announced as the successor to Mark Sampson, who was sacked last year in disgrace.

Neville’s tweets have been the subject of intense scrutiny in recent days, as a result, with a number of sexist messages from 2012 unearthed by supporters.

One seems to poke fun at the idea of women’s equality, reading: “You women have always wanted equality until it comes to paying the bills #hypocrites”.

Neville also tweeted a clarification regarding a previous tweet (“Morning men couple of hours cricket be4 work sets me up nicely for the day,” he had said) claiming that he thought women would have been preoccupied in the morning, as they would have been “busy preparing breakfast/getting kids ready/making the beds.”

The 41-year-old has now deleted his Twitter account, seemingly in the wake of these tweets coming to light.

It remains to be seen if Neville will be discplined by the Football Association, though the governing body has yet to comment.

The42 has just published its first book, Behind The Lines, a collection of some of the year’s best sports stories. Pick up your copy in Eason’s, or order it here today (€10):

Buy now

305 days after horror leg break, Ireland star Seamus Coleman makes return to action>

Chelsea youngster joins Newcastle on loan>

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team
@The42_ie
sport@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (10)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
PREMIER LEAGUE
Wenger: Sanchez 'not a mercenary' for joining Manchester United
Wenger: Sanchez 'not a mercenary' for joining Manchester United
Liverpool legend John Barnes receives support after accusations of homophobia
Man United retain top spot in Deloitte 'Money League'
FOOTBALL
Chelsea youngster joins Newcastle on loan
Chelsea youngster joins Newcastle on loan
PSG announce surprise signing of French free agent Lassana Diarra
Premier League clubs on alert as PSG winger Lucas Moura told he can leave
LEINSTER
U20s boss McNamara an inspiration to coaches who weren't pro players
U20s boss McNamara an inspiration to coaches who weren't pro players
A tackle that shows just how important Tadhg Furlong is to Leinster
Six Nations break badly timed for Cullen's impressive Leinster
IRELAND
Biggar out-half problem for Wales as Gatland prepares to trust in Anscombe
Biggar out-half problem for Wales as Gatland prepares to trust in Anscombe
Ireland will get two extra MEPs because of Brexit
Keith Earls' brilliance sums up the excitement around Munster's attack
LIVERPOOL
Liverpool's win over City feels like 6 months ago for Klopp
Liverpool's win over City feels like 6 months ago for Klopp
'Liverpool are a Formula One car. If you put it into London traffic at 4 o'clock, it will not run very fast'
Relegation-threatened Swansea hand Liverpool their first Premier League defeat since October

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie