The Republic of Ireland's new home shirt has been officially unveiled

THE FAI AND New Balance have today unveiled the new Republic of Ireland home shirt.

It’s Ireland’s second home strip since New Balance became the official kit supplier in 2017 following the end of a 23-year association with Umbro.

The Boys in Green are expected to wear the new gear for the first time in one of their two fixtures scheduled for this international window.

Martin O’Neill’s side open their Uefa Nations League campaign away to Wales on Thursday evening before travelling to play Poland in a friendly on Monday.

The new kit will be available for supporters to purchase from 14 September.

