New Ireland rugby shirts launched ahead of November series

THE SHIRTS IRELAND will wear for the 2018/19 season have this morning been unveiled by kit supplier Canterbury.

In addition to the traditional green home jersey, there’s an alternate top which — according to a press release — is teal green with dark blue accents.

Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

The home jersey gets its first outing when Ireland take on Italy at Soldier Field in Chicago on 3 November.

The alternate shirt will debut in the game against USA at the Aviva Stadium on 24 November when Ireland conclude a series that will also see Argentina and New Zealand visit Dublin.

The gear is available to buy from today.

