New main event set for UFC 222 following Max Holloway's withdrawal

NEXT MONTH’S UFC 222 card in Las Vegas has got a new main event.

Nine weeks after overcoming Holly Holm via unanimous decision at the T-Mobile Arena, Cris ‘Cyborg’ Justino (19-1) will return to the same venue for her next defence of the women’s featherweight title.

It has been confirmed that the 32-year-old Brazilian will take on former Invicta bantamweight champion Yana Kunitskaya (10-3). The 28-year-old Russian will be making her debut in the UFC.

UFC 222 was originally due to be headlined by Max Holloway’s featherweight title defence against Frankie Edgar. However, that match-up has fallen through for a second time as a result of an ankle injury sustained by the champion.

Nevertheless, Edgar will remain on the bill. In a battle between the fighters ranked second and third in the 145-pound division respectively, Edgar (22-5-1) has been booked for a bout against the undefeated Brian Ortega (13-0).

UFC 222 will happen on Saturday, 3 March. The organisation’s next pay-per-view event, UFC 221 headlined by an interim middleweight title bout between Luke Rockhold and Yoel Romero, takes place this Saturday night in Perth, Australia.