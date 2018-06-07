High-flying Blues secure two of their key players until the end of 2019

WATERFORD HAVE ANNOUNCED that Izzy Akinade and Bastien Hery have both signed contract extensions.

The duo, who joined the club ahead of the start of the season, are now contracted to remain at the RSC until the end of the 2019 campaign.

Hery has been a driving force in midfield for Alan Reynolds’ side, who have had a mostly positive return to the top flight after last season’s First Division triumph.

Akinade has formed a successful partnership up front alongside Courtney Duffus. The former Bohemians striker scored both goals in last month’s 2-1 win over Dundalk.

“I’m happy to be back at the club for next season because it’s only going one place and that’s the top,” Akinade told Waterford FC’s official website.

“It was a new challenge to me coming here having left Dublin, but I must say I’ve enjoyed every minute here. The dressing room, the fans, the facilities — all brilliant. I’m really looking forward to the future and honoured to be part of it moving forward.”

The Blues have endured a run of poor results recently, winning just once in their seven outings since the aforementioned victory against the Lilywhites.

However, they remain well on track for Europa League football next season as they sit in third place in the table, six points clear of nearest challengers Derry City.

“Since I’ve come to the club, I have really enjoyed my football,” said Hery, who joined Waterford from Limerick having previously had spells with the likes of Rochdale and Carlisle United.

The Frenchman added: “Everything is set up and ready to go for the club to move forward and I want nothing more than to be part of that. There is a great team of people, both staff and players, here. I am happy to stay and keep working for this club.”