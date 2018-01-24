  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 6 °C Wednesday 24 January, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

5 training, stretching and mobility tips that will complement your running

If you’ve taken up running in the New Year, personal trainer David Last has some useful advice.

By David Last Wednesday 24 Jan 2018, 2:53 PM
7 hours ago 4,164 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/3814448
Image: Shutterstock/REDPIXEL.PL
Image: Shutterstock/REDPIXEL.PL

JANUARY IS THE time of the year when many of you start to get going again, whether it’s focusing on New Year’s resolutions and goals or simply getting back into the routine after Christmas.

For a lot of us these goals tend to be focused around health, wellness and fitness.

Over the last few weeks, the large number of people who have taken up running has been very noticeable and I am a big fan of people bringing their fitness regimes outside the gym floor.

Running will build and strengthen your aerobic base, burn plenty of calories and overall it’s just a good way to get outside, get some fresh air and clear the head.

A lot of us in January use running as a step to loose some weight while others get out with one eye on certain events during the year ahead, like 10k runs and the Dublin Marathon.

If you are someone who is running, whether you’re experienced or a novice, you might take these tips into consideration for the year ahead.

Assess your mobility, then go work on those tight areas

I have worked with a number of runners down through the years, and the one thing I have noticed is how easy it is to pick up silly niggles and injuries along way.

Of course, you are always vulnerable to injury whatever training plan you follow but you really shouldn’t be picking up anything too serious once you look after your body the right way.

People who run a lot really need to assess their mobility and then go work on areas that are tight and inactive. Mobility work isn’t generally seen as cool and a lot of the time you won’t see the fitness industry focus on this — but it’s just as important as anything else.

Here are my top five mobility drills.

Do plenty of activation work

This is very similar to mobility work. A lot of people who run should really be doing lots of glute work in and around their running session.

We spend so much time in the seated position which in turn forces our glutes to become a lot weaker and inactive. My best advice is to bring in this 10-minute glute activation drill below before your running session.

I buy my mini bands in D8 fitness and the mini loop band works best for the drill below.

Source: David Last/YouTube

Do plenty of core work

As is this case in the glutes, a lot of people are quite weak when it comes to their core strength.

One of the main reasons people are suffering from lower back pain today is due to inactive glutes paired up with a weak core, which in turns forces your back to do a lot more of the work required — this results in a few issues down the line.

My top tip here is to have at least one core routine paired in with your running plan.

This doesn’t have to be a 10-minute routine of sit ups. I would advise something a little smarter like a 10-minute routine consisting of planks, holds and variations of twists and rotations.

Do some strength work

Strength training is something I encourage almost everybody to have in their gym programme. No matter what age, level or gender you are, having some sort of emphasis on strength work is only positive for you.

If you do find yourself running at least twice per week then I would recommend doing at least one strength session per week. Drills like barbell squats, goblet squats, lunges, step ups and deadlifts are all great exercises that will keep your body strong during those runs.

Bring in some variety into your running

Keep changing it up.

If you are someone who is running at least three times per week and perhaps training for an event in 2018 then change up the stimulus of your run.

My best advice is don’t just stick to the same track, time, distance and intensity. Keep it varied and bring in sessions where you are doing some long, slow distances but then the next session increase the intensity by cutting the distance and increasing your speed or totally changing it up by bringing in some interval running like hill sprints or timed sprints.

I would like to finish my first article of 2018 by wishing you a healthy and fit year ahead and I am looking forward to helping you along the way with lots of tips and advice.

David Last is a personal trainer based in Dublin. For more information, you can follow him on FacebookInstagram and Twitter. Or you can send him a direct message here.

You can also see some of his previous articles here.

The42 has just published its first book, Behind The Lines, a collection of some of the year’s best sports stories. Pick up your copy in Eason’s, or order it here today (€10):

Buy now

The Donegal man making big waves in the world of professional surfing

Catherina McKiernan’s guide to taking up running in 2018

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
David Last

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
PREMIER LEAGUE
Arsenal fight back to overcome Chelsea and book Wembley date with Man City
Arsenal fight back to overcome Chelsea and book Wembley date with Man City
LIVE: Arsenal v Chelsea, League Cup semi-final
Sanchez denies Henry told him to leave Arsenal
FOOTBALL
'I gave an interview that he didn't like': Thiago Silva hits out at Pastore spat claims
'I gave an interview that he didn't like': Thiago Silva hits out at Pastore spat claims
Wenger: Sanchez 'not a mercenary' for joining Manchester United
Chelsea youngster joins Newcastle on loan
IRELAND
Kilcoyne out of France clash but Ireland enjoying the sun in Spain
Kilcoyne out of France clash but Ireland enjoying the sun in Spain
Top UK Brexit official expects a deal to be reached for leaving the EU 'before the end of March'
Schmidt says Zebo lost out on form as Ireland accelerate Larmour progress
LIVERPOOL
Philippe Coutinho handed Johan Cruyff's 14 shirt at Barcelona
Philippe Coutinho handed Johan Cruyff's 14 shirt at Barcelona
Liverpool legend John Barnes receives support after accusations of homophobia
Liverpool's win over City feels like 6 months ago for Klopp
MARTIN O'NEILL
Ireland begin Nations League with return to Cardiff to face Ryan Giggs' Wales
Ireland begin Nations League with return to Cardiff to face Ryan Giggs' Wales
'I thought you'd asked me that question' - Martin O'Neill involved in another tense interview with RTÉ
'It’s still fresh in the memory so we want to try and avenge that'

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie