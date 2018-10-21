This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Chick scores 89th minute try after 39 phases as Newcastle snatch late win over Montpellier

Newcastle followed their away win over Toulon with another dramatic victory over French powerhouses Montpellier.

By The42 Team Sunday 21 Oct 2018, 3:26 PM
1 hour ago 4,481 Views 4 Comments
http://the42.ie/4297855
Newcastle Falcon's Sinoti Sinoti in action during at Kingston Park.
Image: PA Wire/PA Images
Newcastle Falcon's Sinoti Sinoti in action during at Kingston Park.
Newcastle Falcon's Sinoti Sinoti in action during at Kingston Park.
Image: PA Wire/PA Images

CALLUM CHICK SQUIRMED over the Montpellier line in the ninth minute of stoppage time to give Newcastle a 23-20 European Champions Cup victory on Sunday.

It was a second narrow victory over a French power in a week for Newcastle, who won by one point away to three times European champions Toulon last Sunday. The bottom club in the English Premiership now lead Pool 5.

Newcastle started quickly and led 10-0 after five minutes following a try by Gary Graham.

The home team sliced Montpellier open repeatedly in the first half but last-ditch defence and a couple of fumbles close to the line prevented Newcastle tacking their chances.

Montpellier grappled away control in the second half, pinning the home team back and forcing a series of penalties.

Lock Paul Willemse put Montpellier ahead with a try after the visiting pack drove Newcastle back following a lineout.

Ruan Pienaar missed the conversion but padded the lead with his fifth successful penalty kick. From the ensuing kick off Newcastle prop Logovi’i Mulipola earned a yellow card for a high tackle as he tried to win the ball.

With seven minutes left, Newcastle seemed doomed. But they finally managed to create some pressure and delayed the final whistle by keeping the ball as they battered away at Montpellier in an eight-minute, 40-phase close-range siege which ended with Chick shoving over by the posts.

“The endeavour and the commitment those boys showed at the end…,” Joel Hodgson the home fly half told BT Sport. “We stuck to our guns. Probably left it a bit later than we would have liked.”

The second round of the competition ends later on Sunday with champions Leinster at Toulouse and Cardiff Blues hosting Glasgow.

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

