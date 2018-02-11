2:04PM · SUNDAY

So then, how do we see this one going?

It really is hard to believe that in all his year’s as a Premier League manager Jose Mourinho has never come away from St James’ Park with a victory.

He will be keenly aware of Champions League priorities over the next month and indeed it seems likely that Newcastle have more riding on this game than the visitors.

Rafa Benitez’s side are languishing in the relegation zone but know that a win this afternoon should take them into relative safety — anything less than three points and they will remain in the bottom three.

It’s easier said than done, mind you — the Magpies haven’t won a single game at game at home since October.