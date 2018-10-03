This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Wednesday 3 October, 2018
Neymar bags a hat-trick as PSG rebound from Liverpool loss

Paris Saint-Germain thrashed Red Star Belgrade to get back on track in the Champions League.

By The42 Team Wednesday 3 Oct 2018, 8:25 PM
8 minutes ago
Neymar celebrates for PSG against Red Star Belgrade
Neymar celebrates for PSG against Red Star Belgrade
Neymar celebrates for PSG against Red Star Belgrade

NEYMAR SCORED A hat-trick as Paris Saint-Germain thrashed Red Star Belgrade 6-1 in their second Champions League match of the season.

The Ligue 1 champions responded to their opening 3-2 loss to Liverpool with a commanding victory over the Serbian visitors at Parc des Princes this evening.

Neymar’s brilliant treble, which saw him draw level with Kaka as the top-scoring Brazilian in the competition’s history on 30 goals, was added to by Edinson Cavani, Angel Di Maria and Kylian Mbappe.

Marko Marin got a consolation for the visitors, but it counted for little as they suffered a comprehensive defeat to Thomas Tuchel’s side.

Goalkeeper Milan Borjan thwarted Mbappe at his near post as PSG started strongly, but he could do nothing to stop Neymar’s superbly flighted free-kick from nestling in the bottom-left corner 20 minutes in.

Mbappe turned provider for Neymar’s second barely 90 seconds later, collecting the Brazilian’s through-ball before squaring a low pass that was prodded high into the net by PSG’s number 10.

Red Star appeared resigned to their fate and any lingering hope of a comeback seemed to be extinguished after 37 minutes, when Cavani turned into space in the box and sent a deflected strike past Borjan.

Mbappe missed an excellent chance for a fourth but Di Maria made no mistake shortly before half-time, flicking home after escaping the whole of the Red Star defence to meet Thomas Meunier’s cross.

Borjan made four good saves to deny Mbappe and Neymar early in the second half and keep the scoreline reasonably respectable, and Red Star at last managed to test Alphonse Areola through Marin and Milan Rodic.

Mbappe finally got on the scoresheet, tapping in from point-blank range after Juan Bernat’s cross deflected into his path, before Neymar capped a spectacular display with a stunning second free-kick to seal his hat-trick after Marin had blasted home a sliver of consolation.

Weston McKennie’s 88th-minute header kickstarted Schalke’s Champions League campaign as they beat Lokomotiv Moscow 1-0 in Russia.

The United States international scored his first goal for the German club from Yevhen Konoplyanka’s corner late on to settle an otherwise forgettable contest.

