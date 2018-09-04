This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 11 °C Wednesday 5 September, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Lopetegui swerves speculation linking Neymar and Mbappe to Real Madrid

Real Madrid continue to be heavily linked with the Paris Saint-Germain duo.

By The42 Team Tuesday 4 Sep 2018, 7:46 PM
8 hours ago 5,381 Views 6 Comments
http://the42.ie/4219211
Image: Imago/PA Images
Image: Imago/PA Images

JULEN LOPETEGUI CONSIDERS Neymar and Kylian Mbappe to be ‘fantastic players’ but is reluctant to be drawn on Real Madrid’s links to the PSG pair.

The Blancos are forever in the market for ‘Galactico’ signings and are generally prepared to pay whatever it takes to get said deals done.

Neymar is considered to have registered on their radar since leaving Clasico rivals Barcelona for France as part of a record-breaking deal in 2017.

World Cup-winning France international Mbappe is another to have long been linked with a move to the Santiago Bernabeu, with Madrid having been beaten to his signature by PSG last summer.

Both fearsome frontmen were mooted as possible replacements for Cristiano Ronaldo in the Spanish capital during the most recent window, but no deals were done.

With that in mind, Madrid boss Lopetegui would prefer to keep focus locked on those already on his books, telling Onda Cero:

An interest in Neymar and Mbappe? I will not talk about players who are not part of my team, it would be disrespectful. 

“I like [Gareth] Bale, [Karim] Benzema and Lucas Vasquez. 

Neymar and Mbappe are two fantastic players, but I do not pay attention, they are not in my team.”

That situation may change at some stage in the future, but for now Madrid have opted against bringing in cover for Ronaldo.

With the Portuguese now on the books at Serie A champions Juventus, the Blancos have seen Bale and Benzema open the 2018-19 campaign in impressive style.

Their ability to maintain those standards is likely to dictate how long it takes for fresh rumours regarding interest in Neymar and Mbappe to resurface.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (6)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    FOOTBALL
    Shaw credits Mourinho's criticism for making him mentally stronger
    Shaw credits Mourinho's criticism for making him mentally stronger
    Ex-Arsenal midfielder named temporary Denmark boss as futsal players set to line out
    Man United's new right-back eager to repay Mourinho's belief after knee injury
    MANCHESTER UNITED
    Mourinho's defiant attitude towards critics eases pressure on players - United midfielder Matic
    Mourinho's defiant attitude towards critics eases pressure on players - United midfielder Matic
    Mourinho refutes claims he vetoed Man United's move for Ronaldo
    As it happened: Burnley v Manchester United, Premier League
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    Morata considered leaving Chelsea after 'disaster' debut season and World Cup omission
    Morata considered leaving Chelsea after 'disaster' debut season and World Cup omission
    Levy apologises to Tottenham fans as White Hart Lane delay continues
    'It's a massive game and it's obviously disappointing the lads aren't here'
    LIONEL MESSI
    'Juve have become a clear favourite for the Champions League'
    'Juve have become a clear favourite for the Champions League'
    'I have everything here' – Messi wants Barcelona stay
    Barcelona will have to retire No.10 jersey when Messi leaves - Ronaldinho

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie