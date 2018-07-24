No room for Neymar as Fifa name 10 Player of the Year contenders

AFTER FINISHING THIRD behind Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi last year and moving to PSG in an effort to overtake them, Neymar is not among the 10 finalists named for this yearâ€™s Fifa The Best menâ€™s player award.

Kylian Mbappe, Mohamed Salah, Raphael Varane and Kevin De Bruyne represent new entries compared to last yearâ€™s list of 24 finalists, with Nâ€™Golo Kante, Toni Kroos, Gianluigi Buffon, Sergio Ramos and Luis Suarez among those joining Neymar on the outside looking in.

Source: Imago/PA Images

Ronaldo and Messi remain in the 10-strong shortlist released by Fifa today, with World Cup Golden Ball-winner Luka Modric the only other survivor from 2017 top 10 after the public vote.

Harry Kane, Eden Hazard andÂ Antoine Griezmann were among the list of 24 men shortlisted for the award last year, but their World Cup exploits have boosted them into the 10-man list of finalists this time around.

OFFICIAL | The nominees for #TheBest FIFA Menâ€™s Player 2018:

Cristiano Ronaldo

Kevin De Bruyne

Antoine Griezmann

Eden Hazard

Harry Kane

Kylian Mbappe

Lionel Messi

Luka Modric

Mohamed Salah

Raphael Varane



For the period 3 July 2017-15 July 2018 pic.twitter.com/bqt8tDWY8d — FIFA.com (@FIFAcom) July 24, 2018 Source: FIFA.com /Twitter

The list of finalists were decided on by a panel of 12 ex-pros, including Kaka, Didier Drogba, Ronaldo, Frank Lampard and Lothar Mathaus, the winner will be decided by public vote (which you can take part in here).

Fifaâ€™s The Best menâ€™s player award (for period between 3 July 2017 and 15 July 2018)

Cristiano Ronaldo

Kevin De Bruyne

Antoine Griezmann

Eden Hazard

Harry Kane

Kylian Mbappe

Lionel Messi

Luka Modric

Mohamed Salah

Raphael Varane

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!