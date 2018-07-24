This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 19 °C Tuesday 24 July, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

No room for Neymar as Fifa name 10 Player of the Year contenders

Don’t worry, Kylian Mbappe, Mo Salah and Raphael Varane all made the cut this time.

By Sean Farrell Tuesday 24 Jul 2018, 8:00 PM
5 hours ago 19,504 Views 23 Comments
http://the42.ie/4145157
Image: Jack Abuin
Image: Jack Abuin

AFTER FINISHING THIRD behind Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi last year and moving to PSG in an effort to overtake them, Neymar is not among the 10 finalists named for this yearâ€™s Fifa The Best menâ€™s player award.

Kylian Mbappe, Mohamed Salah, Raphael Varane and Kevin De Bruyne represent new entries compared to last yearâ€™s list of 24 finalists, with Nâ€™Golo Kante, Toni Kroos, Gianluigi Buffon, Sergio Ramos and Luis Suarez among those joining Neymar on the outside looking in.

Imago 20170824 Source: Imago/PA Images

Ronaldo and Messi remain in the 10-strong shortlist released by Fifa today, with World Cup Golden Ball-winner Luka Modric the only other survivor from 2017 top 10 after the public vote.

Harry Kane, Eden Hazard andÂ Antoine Griezmann were among the list of 24 men shortlisted for the award last year, but their World Cup exploits have boosted them into the 10-man list of finalists this time around.

The list of finalists were decided on by a panel of 12 ex-pros, including Kaka, Didier Drogba, Ronaldo, Frank Lampard and Lothar Mathaus, the winner will be decided by public vote (which you can take part in here).

Fifaâ€™s The Best menâ€™s player award (for period between 3 July 2017 and 15 July 2018)

Cristiano Ronaldo
Kevin De Bruyne
Antoine Griezmann
Eden Hazard
Harry Kane
Kylian Mbappe
Lionel Messi
Luka Modric
Mohamed Salah
Raphael Varane

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sean Farrell
@seanfarrell_42
Sean@The42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (23)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

 

Trending Tags

WORLD CUP
Excellent season for Ireland shows that 7s is very much here to stay
Excellent season for Ireland shows that 7s is very much here to stay
'It's the dream start, but it's only a start' - More to come from 'magnificent' Ireland
Famous win as incredible Ireland stun US in first World Cup appearance in 16 years
GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didnâ€™t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the weekâ€™s sportswriting
GOLF
German engineering: Kaymer continues his love affair with Abu Dhabi while Irish pepper top 10
German engineering: Kaymer continues his love affair with Abu Dhabi while Irish pepper top 10
Harrington disqualified in Abu Dhabi, Poulter says rules are 'complete bollocks'
Harrington back in the swing in Abu Dhabi
FOOTBALL
Napoli rejected 'â‚¬100m bid' for key defender from Premier League club
Napoli rejected 'â‚¬100m bid' for key defender from Premier League club
Premier League newcomers Wolves sign Portugal international with over 100 caps
Mourinho says Man United need two more signings this summer
TOUR DE FRANCE
Tour de France chief slams farmers as yellow jersey suffers from tear gas
Tour de France chief slams farmers as yellow jersey suffers from tear gas
Frenchman Alaphilippe takes advantage of late crash to claim stage 16 of Le Tour
Police use 'tear gas' on Tour de France protesters who blocked route with bales of hay
MANCHESTER UNITED
Puel eager for England World Cup star to stay amid Man United links
Puel eager for England World Cup star to stay amid Man United links
'It's about him giving the best he has to give' â€“ Mourinho calls for Pogba focus
'You can't do whatever you want in life' â€“ Mourinho responds to Martial exit talk

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie