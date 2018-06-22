This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 16 °C Friday 22 June, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Neymar's tears worry nervous Brazilians

The world’s most expensive footballer scored the second of his country’s two late goals.

By AFP Friday 22 Jun 2018, 8:46 PM
35 minutes ago 2,298 Views 8 Comments
http://the42.ie/4087251
Neymar pictured during today's match.
Image: DPA/PA Images
Neymar pictured during today's match.
Neymar pictured during today's match.
Image: DPA/PA Images

BRAZILIANS WATCHED THEIR team’s excruciatingly hard-fought win over minnow Costa Rica in a cold sweat but it was Neymar’s hot tears that really made the footballing-mad nation sit up.

“Neymar’s crying is the big news,” declared the Blog do Menon on the leading UOL Esporte website.

The world’s most expensive footballer had just scored the second of Brazil’s two extra-time goals, finally subduing Costa Rica’s stubborn resistance — and getting a monkey off the star-studded team’s back.

At the final whistle, the striker — described as a genius by his coach Tite and a petulant brat by his many detractors — sank to the turf, sobbing. Later, Neymar tweeted that “these were tears of joy, of having overcome.”

“It’s one of the big images of the World Cup: Neymar, alone, collapsed and in floods of tears,” the UOL esporte blog said.

“These were the tears of a football player. The tears of someone who cares.”

In this generous interpretation, Neymar’s 97th minute goal was the moment when the Paris Saint-Germain scoring machine finally got his groove — and the much-hyped Brazil team along with him.

But many asked if so much emotion after beating a supposedly far inferior team pointed to crackups to come?

“It’s not normal to cry in the second game of a World Cup,” Brazil’s biggest newspaper, O Globo, headlined the main article on its website after the drama.

While acknowledging that Neymar has had a torrid buildup to the tournament, with surgery for a broken foot bone and a hugely disappointing first game against Switzerland, Globo said the tears were just too much.

“A team needs to demonstrate mental strength, not fragility. Genuine or not, Neymar’s crying is worrying,” Globo said.

“It was either the symptom of troubling instability or it was a return of Neymar’s narcissism that Neymar had managed to control so well for nearly the whole match.”

In his post-match tweet, Neymar defended himself, telling critics “not everyone knows what I went through to get here. Talk is cheap, now it’s time to act.”

“In my life, things have never been easy and won’t be now! The dream, no not the dream — the OBJECTIVE! — continues.”

While Brazilians at live screenings of the game around the country erupted in joy at the win, there was also withering criticism of Neymar for his apparently over-theatrical fall in front of the Costa Rican goal — leading to a penalty being overturned on VAR analysis.

“His artistic gesture cost Brazil the penalty,” Globo TV commentator Galvao Bueno said on air.

At least the under-pressure team can always count on Tite’s support.

The famously expressive coach celebrated so vigorously on the touchline after the first goal that he fell and rolled on the grass.

A GIF of the tumble instantly shot around Brazilian social media, with cynics asking if Tite himself hadn’t been teaching Neymar how to dive.

© – AFP, 2018

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

Argentina deny reports players want manager out>

Lovren believes Croatia can surpass achievements of 1998 World Cup heroes>

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (8)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

 

Trending Tags

WORLD CUP
Brilliant Musa double inspires Nigeria to victory as Group D is blown wide open
Brilliant Musa double inspires Nigeria to victory as Group D is blown wide open
Sublime! Ahmed Musa's outrageous half-volley is one of the goals of the World Cup
Lovren believes Croatia can surpass achievements of 1998 World Cup heroes
GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
FOOTBALL
Southgate criticises English press for team leak
Southgate criticises English press for team leak
Belgium outcast Nainggolan confirms he's joining Inter Milan from Roma
They want to pull you down - Sterling hits out at tabloid press
IRELAND
Sean Cronin sits out Ireland's captain's run ahead of third Wallabies Test
Sean Cronin sits out Ireland's captain's run ahead of third Wallabies Test
Schmidt to make decision on Ireland future by the end of the year
Big opportunity for Conan as Schmidt resists temptation to make change at 9
ARGENTINA
Argentina concerns grow as Dalic vows to rest players against Iceland
Argentina concerns grow as Dalic vows to rest players against Iceland
Argentina on the brink of premature World Cup exit as Croatia cruise to incredible victory
As it happened: Argentina vs Croatia, World Cup
LIONEL MESSI
Messi and Argentina's World Cup hopes are still alive - here's how they can progress
Messi and Argentina's World Cup hopes are still alive - here's how they can progress
Argentina deny reports players want manager out
'The Argentina squad clouds Leo's brilliance. He is limited because the team doesn't gel'

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie