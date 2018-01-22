Nick Foles and the Eagles soar to the Super Bowl as they sink the Vikings

Minnesota Vikings 7 @ Philadelphia Eagles 38

HISTORY HAS A funny way of repeating itself.

After the New England Patriots had earlier won the AFC Championship and a chance to become the first team to win back-to-back Vince Lombardi trophies since they achieved the same feat in the 2004/05 season, they were joined in the Super Bowl by the Philadelphia Eagles who defeated the Minnesota Vikings in the early hours of Monday morning to win their first NFC Championship since, you guessed it, 2004/05.

The victory hinged on an almost flawless first half performance from the hosts as they forced two key turnovers — including a pick six — and put 24 points on a brilliant Vikings defence in the opening 30 minutes.

It all started so differently for the visitors as, for the fifth straight game, the Vikings scored on their opening drive, meticulously marching down the field before Case Keenum connected with Kyle Rudolph to cap a nine-play, 75-yard drive featuring just one third down.

However, after forcing the Eagles to punt on their opening possession, Keenum was hit by Chris Long as he threw the ball and he was picked off by cornerback Patrick Robinson who returned the ball 50 yards for a touchdown to level the game at 7-7.

Robinson sprints towards the endzone for a pick six. Source: Matt Slocum/PA Images

The home side took their first lead of the game early in the second quarter, Nick Foles making the most of the Run/Pass Option section of the Eagles’ playbook before LeGarrette Blount powered his way into the endzone from 11 yards out.

After Philadelphia strip-sacked Keenum as the Vikings looked like cutting the lead to four, Foles once again drove his team down the field, hitting Alshon Jeffery with a 53-yard bomb on third-and-10 to make it 21-7 with 66 seconds left in the second quarter.

Following a quick three-and-out from the Vikings, Philly had time for one more score before the half; Jake Elliott nailing a 38-yard field goal as time expired to ensure his side went in with a 24-7 lead at the break.

It was 31-7 not long after the restart, Foles connecting with Torrey Smith on a 42-yard flea-flicker to kill the game as a contest.

The Eagles didn’t let up, however, and on the second play of the fourth quarter, Foles found Jeffery for his second score of the game to put the icing on a 12-play, 92-yard scoring drive that took over seven minutes off the clock and give his team a 31-point lead.

