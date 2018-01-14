The Eagles soar into the NFC Championship Game

Atlanta Falcons 10 @ Philadelphia Eagles 15

THE PHILADELPHIA EAGLES belied their underdog status to claim a place in the NFC Championship Game with a five-point win over the Atlanta Falcons.

The defending NFC champions came into the game as three-point favourites but failed to convert on fourth and goal with just over a minute remaining to hand the Eagles the win.

A cagey first quarter featured just one score, Matt Bryantâ€™s 33-yard field goal following an 11-play drive by the Falcons.

Foles and the Eagles replied in the second quarter with the gameâ€™s first touchdown; LeGarrette Blountâ€™s one-yard run capping a 14-play drive, but the extra point was missed to make the score 6-3 to Philadelphia.

Source: Michael Perez/PA Images

The Falcons answered with a touchdown of their own a few minutes later thanks, in large part, to some beneficial refereeing that kept their drive going beforeÂ Devonta Freeman caught a six yard pass from Matt Ryan to restore Atlantaâ€™s lead, 10-6.

With one second remaining in the first half, Philadelphiaâ€™s Jake Elliott made up for his missed extra point by slotting over a 53-yard field goal to send the sides in at the break with just one point between them, 10-9.

Neither side found the end zone in the third quarter, but Elliott once again nailed a kick, this time from 37 yards, to give the Eagles their first lead of the game. He added another three-pointer in the fourth to make it a five point game and his defence stood strong to secure the win.

Philly will now host the Vikings or Saints in the NFC Championship Game.

