This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 3 °C Monday 22 October, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Cowboys, Ravens lose after missed kicks in final seconds

We had some dramatic late finishes in the late games.

By The42 Team Monday 22 Oct 2018, 8:03 AM
1 hour ago 873 Views 1 Comment
http://the42.ie/4298374
Brett Maher: struck the upright with last kick.
Brett Maher: struck the upright with last kick.
Brett Maher: struck the upright with last kick.

IT WAS A victory 2,121 days in the making for the Washington Redskins but it fell into the hands of the Dallas Cowboys’ special teams.

The Cowboys had a chance to pull ahead late in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s contest, as they neared the red zone but would ultimately settle for a field-goal attempt to try to send the game into overtime.

But, a costly mistake pushed the visiting Dallas squad back for a long 52-yard attempt for kicker Brett Maher, who nearly pulled it off. The ball, however, hit the upright and gave Washington a 20-17 triumph.

It was the first time the Redskins beat the Cowboys at FedEx Field since Washington’s NFC East-clinching win over Dallas in December 2012.

Source: NFL/YouTube

The win was not Washington’s best outing. The Redskins have gone 11 games without a third-quarter touchdown, and had to settle for a field goal to pull ahead of the Cowboys. It was that 21-yard make by Dustin Hopkins that inched Washington ahead for good.

The Baltimore Ravens were facing a similar situation against the New Orleans Saints. After relinquishing a 17-7 lead, Baltimore pulled within one point of New Orleans following a late touchdown with 14 seconds remaining.

Baltimore sent out veteran kicker Justin Tucker, who had never missed an extra-point, knocking down all 222 of his regular-season attempts. But, that changed as the Ravens fell 24-23 to the Saints.

Source: NFL/YouTube

It was the Patrick Mahomes show as the Kansas City Chiefs topped the Cincinnati Bengals 45-10 meanwhile.

Chiefs quarterback Mahomes led the way in another impressive performance in the AFC West-North duel. After suffering his first loss of the season against the New England Patriots last time out, Mahomes bounced back with a record-breaking display.  

He had his most productive game to date, stringing together a 71.8 completion percentage and 358 yards to go along with an interception and four touchdown passes, including this impressive recovery from a bobbled snap. 

Week 7 NFL scores

Thursday’s game

Denver Broncos 45, Arizona Cardinals 10

Sunday’s games

Los Angeles Chargers 20, Tennessee Titans 19
Carolina Panthers 21, Philadelphia Eagles 17
Minnesota Vikings 37, New York Jets 17
Indianapolis Colts 37, Buffalo Bills 5
New England Patriots 38, Chicago Bears 31
Tampa Bay Buccaneers 26, Cleveland Browns 23 OT
Houston Texans 20,  Jacksonville Jaguars 7
Detroit Lions 32, Miami Dolphins 21
New Orleans Saints 24, Baltimore Ravens 23
Washington Redskins 20, Dallas Cowboys 17
Los Angeles Rams 39, San Francisco 49ers 10
Kansas City Chiefs 45, Cincinnati Bengals 10

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    FOOTBALL
    Wayne Rooney fires DC United into MLS play-offs
    Wayne Rooney fires DC United into MLS play-offs
    Icardi settles Milan derby with dramatic late winner
    Palace miss penalty and lose to late Everton double
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    Sarri: Chelsea fans must respect Mourinho
    Sarri: Chelsea fans must respect Mourinho
    Mourinho's 'raw emotion' during Chelsea touchline drama is no problem for Gary Neville
    Salah gets his scoring mojo back to snap Liverpool's winless run
    BOXING
    'I thought there was a choke coming!': Kennedy laughs off opponent's judo antics on famous weekend for Gorey
    'I thought there was a choke coming!': Kennedy laughs off opponent's judo antics on famous weekend for Gorey
    'I expected a lot more': Taylor frustrated by negative Serrano and hopes her sister shows up for a scrap
    Taylor toys with tough Cindy Serrano to retain titles in Boston as a 'Notorious' fan watches on
    ULSTER
    'I think our players are getting better and putting their hands up for Ireland'
    'I think our players are getting better and putting their hands up for Ireland'
    'It has definitely been everything I thought it would be and more' - Zebo
    'We got a glimmer of what we're capable of' - Ulster still a work in progress

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie