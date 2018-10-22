Cowboys, Ravens lose after missed kicks in final seconds

IT WAS A victory 2,121 days in the making for the Washington Redskins but it fell into the hands of the Dallas Cowboys’ special teams.

The Cowboys had a chance to pull ahead late in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s contest, as they neared the red zone but would ultimately settle for a field-goal attempt to try to send the game into overtime.

But, a costly mistake pushed the visiting Dallas squad back for a long 52-yard attempt for kicker Brett Maher, who nearly pulled it off. The ball, however, hit the upright and gave Washington a 20-17 triumph.

It was the first time the Redskins beat the Cowboys at FedEx Field since Washington’s NFC East-clinching win over Dallas in December 2012.

The win was not Washington’s best outing. The Redskins have gone 11 games without a third-quarter touchdown, and had to settle for a field goal to pull ahead of the Cowboys. It was that 21-yard make by Dustin Hopkins that inched Washington ahead for good.

The Baltimore Ravens were facing a similar situation against the New Orleans Saints. After relinquishing a 17-7 lead, Baltimore pulled within one point of New Orleans following a late touchdown with 14 seconds remaining.

Baltimore sent out veteran kicker Justin Tucker, who had never missed an extra-point, knocking down all 222 of his regular-season attempts. But, that changed as the Ravens fell 24-23 to the Saints.

It was the Patrick Mahomes show as the Kansas City Chiefs topped the Cincinnati Bengals 45-10 meanwhile.

Chiefs quarterback Mahomes led the way in another impressive performance in the AFC West-North duel. After suffering his first loss of the season against the New England Patriots last time out, Mahomes bounced back with a record-breaking display.

He had his most productive game to date, stringing together a 71.8 completion percentage and 358 yards to go along with an interception and four touchdown passes, including this impressive recovery from a bobbled snap.

Week 7 NFL scores

Thursday’s game

Denver Broncos 45, Arizona Cardinals 10

Sunday’s games

Los Angeles Chargers 20, Tennessee Titans 19

Carolina Panthers 21, Philadelphia Eagles 17

Minnesota Vikings 37, New York Jets 17

Indianapolis Colts 37, Buffalo Bills 5

New England Patriots 38, Chicago Bears 31

Tampa Bay Buccaneers 26, Cleveland Browns 23 OT

Houston Texans 20, Jacksonville Jaguars 7

Detroit Lions 32, Miami Dolphins 21

New Orleans Saints 24, Baltimore Ravens 23

Washington Redskins 20, Dallas Cowboys 17

Los Angeles Rams 39, San Francisco 49ers 10

Kansas City Chiefs 45, Cincinnati Bengals 10

