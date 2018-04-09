  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Monday 9 April, 2018
NFL player arrested over airport bomb 'joke'

Trevor Davis was detained on Sunday for comments made during security-related questions.

By AFP Monday 9 Apr 2018, 11:04 PM
This 2017 file photo shows Trevor Davis of the Green Bay Packers.
Image: AP/PA Images
Image: AP/PA Images

GREEN BAY PACKERS wide receiver Trevor Davis was arrested by authorities at Los Angeles International Airport after joking about explosives stowed in his luggage, police said Monday.

Davis, 24, was detained on Sunday for comments made during security-related questions as he attempted to check in at a Hawaiian Airlines ticket counter, a police spokesman confirmed.

According to the TMZ Sports website, Davis turned to a female companion and asked: “Did you remember to pack the explosives?”

He was promptly arrested by airport police before being released on $15,000 bail.

He was later charged with a misdemeanour count of making a criminal threat and is due to appeare in court on 3 May.

The Packers declined to comment on the specifics of Davis’ case.

“The Packers are aware of the matter involving Trevor Davis,” the Packers said in a statement. “We are in the process of gathering more information and will refrain from making any further comment as it is an ongoing legal matter.”

Davis was selected in the fifth round of the 2016 draft and has eight receptions for 94 yards during 27 career games.

© – AFP 2018

Floyd Mayweather’s bodyguard reportedly shot outside hotel in Atlanta>

‘We were on a replay and missed a goal’: Why TG4 made the call to introduce new in-game feature>

