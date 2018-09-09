This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 13 °C Sunday 9 September, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'Wow, NFL first game ratings are way down' - Kneeling protests resume as Trump warns of ratings fall

Miami Dolphins’ Kenny Stills and Albert Wilson kneeled during the anthem, while Robert Quinn raised a fist.

By AFP Sunday 9 Sep 2018, 9:23 PM
40 minutes ago 2,009 Views 1 Comment
http://the42.ie/4227098
Miami Dolphins wide receivers Kenny Stills and Albert Wilson kneel during the national anthem.
Image: Wilfredo Lee
Miami Dolphins wide receivers Kenny Stills and Albert Wilson kneel during the national anthem.
Miami Dolphins wide receivers Kenny Stills and Albert Wilson kneel during the national anthem.
Image: Wilfredo Lee

NFL PLAYERS RESUMED kneeling protests during the pre-game playing of the US national anthem at Sunday’s 2018 season openers as US President Donald Trump warned dimming TV ratings will plunge.

Miami Dolphins receivers Kenny Stills and Albert Wilson kneeled during “The Star-Spangled Banner” and defensive end Robert Quinn raised a fist during the song ahead of the team’s season opener against visiting Tennessee.

The protests for social justice and against racial inequality, started by former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick in 2016, continued for a third consecutive season.

Just hours before Sunday’s game, Trump tweeted about the dip in NFL ratings for Thursday’s season-opening game compared to past seasons, hinting that players standing for the anthem could restore lost viewership.

“Wow, NFL first game ratings are way down over an already really bad last year comparison,” Trump tweeted Sunday morning.

Screen Shot 2018-09-09 at 21.19.26

“Viewership declined 13%, the lowest in over a decade. If the players stood proudly for our Flag and Anthem, and it is all shown on broadcast, maybe ratings could come back? Otherwise worse!”

Trump jumped on the issue a year ago at a rally in Alabama, calling any player who didn’t stand for the anthem a “son of a bitch” who was insulting the nation and its military.

Players have steadfastly maintained their protest is aimed at social and racial issues while Trump has pushed that players should be fired for disrespecting the flag.

NFL owners, who did not have a policy on the matter, in May passed a policy forcing players to stand for the anthem on the sidelines or stay off the field.

But the NFL Players Association filed a grievance over the policy, saying it denied members freedom of expression, and talks could not resolve the issue before the season began.

ESPN reported Sunday, citing unnamed sources, that there would be no new policy regarding anthem protests this season.

NFL: Miami Dolphins at Atlanta Falcons Source: SIPA USA/PA Images

Kaepernick has sued the NFL on charges of collusion, saying owners have conspired to keep him from having a job since he became a free agent last year. This is his second season without an NFL job after his protest-launching moves with San Francisco in 2016.

Kaepernick was the focus of a new advertisement campaign by sportswear manufacturer Nike that made its national debut on Thursday’s opening NFL telecast.

Commemerating the 30th anniversary of Nike’s “Just Do It” campaign, the message of the Kaepernick commercials is: “Believe in something. Even if it costs you everything.”

Nike reported a 31% sales boost during the Labor Day holiday weekend this year over last year after the advertisement debuted online.

© – AFP 2018

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    FOOTBALL
    Brilliant Christian Eriksen brace punishes Wales three days after impressive Ireland win
    Brilliant Christian Eriksen brace punishes Wales three days after impressive Ireland win
    Manchester United Women win first league game 12-0 against Aston Villa
    Pogba: 'As long as you do not see me in a Barcelona jersey, it's because I'm in Manchester'
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    Emery's Arsenal âfeels like a new clubâ - Bellerin
    Emery's Arsenal ‘feels like a new club’ - Bellerin
    Man City's Sane announces birth of daughter after withdrawing from Germany squad
    The world record 'throw-in specialist' looking to help Klopp's Liverpool towards the title
    BOXING
    'Ah, I should be grand!': Cork teenager to fight twice in Tijuana before knuckling down for the Leaving Cert
    'Ah, I should be grand!': Cork teenager to fight twice in Tijuana before knuckling down for the Leaving Cert
    Khan survives heavy knockdown and hairy moments to dominate Vargas on points
    Belfast's Burnett addresses flag 'controversy' ahead of Super Series showdown with Donaire
    TENNIS
    Serena Williams fined $17,000 for outburst during controversial US Open final defeat
    Serena Williams fined $17,000 for outburst during controversial US Open final defeat
    'I'm going to continue to fight for women,' vows Serena after US Open final controversy
    Djokovic dominates Nishikori in straight sets to book US Open final date with Del Potro

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie