This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 14 °C Friday 7 September, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

NFL ratings slide for opener as Trump slams league

Thursday’s ratings number is way down on other season kick-off games of recent years.

By AFP Friday 7 Sep 2018, 9:31 PM
1 hour ago 2,576 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/4225436
President Donald Trump talks to reporters.
Image: Susan Walsh
President Donald Trump talks to reporters.
President Donald Trump talks to reporters.
Image: Susan Walsh

THE NATIONAL FOOTBALL League’s season-opening clash between the Philadelphia Eagles and Atlanta Falcons saw a sharp dip in ratings, figures showed Friday, as President Donald Trump renewed criticism of the league.

NBC television reported that the weather-delayed game in Philadelphia recorded a rating of 13.4% of households, a steep drop from last year’s season-opening figure of 14.6%.

Thursday’s ratings number is way down on other season kick-off games of recent years, with 16.5% watching in 2016 for the Carolina Panthers-Denver Broncos game and 17.7% tuning in for New England’s clash with Pittsburgh in 2015.

While the delayed start to Thursday’s game is likely to have influence the figure, the sharp dip comes as the NFL struggles to quell controversy over the issues of player protests.

The issue was thrust back into the spotlight this week after NFL sponsor Nike revealed that former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick, who launched his protests against police brutality and racial injustice in 2016, had been chosen to front a new advertising campaign.

The advert featuring Kaepernick, who claims he has been blackballed by NFL team owners over his activism, aired during the third quarter of Thursday’s game.

President Trump, who has been a relentless critic of players who refuse to stand for the anthem, slammed Nike and the NFL on Friday on social media and in an interview with Fox television.

“What was Nike thinking?” Trump wrote on Twitter in a reference to the Kaepernick advert.

Trump, who scheduled a campaign rally in Montana on Thursday night to coincide with the NFL opener, later criticized the league in an interview with Fox and Friends.

The NFL had in May announced a compromise which required players on the field to stand during the anthem, but allowed athletes to remain in the locker room if they preferred not to stand.

That policy was later shelved after protests from players. Several rounds of negotiations between the players union and the NFL have so far failed to settle on a solution.

On Thursday, only one Eagles player, Michael Bennett, appeared to protest. Bennett stood for the start of “The Star Spangled Banner” but then sat on the team bench before the song had finished.

“I don’t know what the NFL is doing,” Trump said Friday, condemning the proposed policy of allowing players to remain in the locker room during the anthem.

“I think that’s worse than kneeling in a certain way,” Trump said. “That shows that you just have no respect for the anthem and the flag.”

“I don’t like what Nike did. I don’t think it’s appropriate what they did. I honor the flag. I honor our national anthem and most of the people in this country feel the same way. They feel the same way.”

Political analysts have predicted that Trump will seek to keep the anthem issue alive as he attempts to energise his base ahead of crucial mid-term elections in November.

 © AFP 2018

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    FOOTBALL
    'Our record against top teams is non-existent': Southgate still looking upwards ahead of Spain
    'Our record against top teams is non-existent': Southgate still looking upwards ahead of Spain
    Red Star Belgrade fans banned from Liverpool and PSG Champions League away games
    Ex-Ireland and Liverpool defender Lawrenson gets the all-clear after cancer scare
    REPUBLIC OF IRELAND
    'It has not diminished my enthusiasm for the job one jot'
    'It has not diminished my enthusiasm for the job one jot'
    'I had butterflies in my belly' - Robinson reflects on international debut
    Ireland suffer heavy Nations League defeat on a miserable night in Cardiff
    MARTIN O'NEILL
    Bold, youthful Wales blow away lumbering Ireland
    Bold, youthful Wales blow away lumbering Ireland
    Promising young Liverpool goalkeeper called up to train with Ireland's senior squad
    Ryan Giggs delighted with 17-year-old star Ethan Ampadu and 'magnificent' Wales
    WALES
    DBU reaches agreement with Denmark players to face Wales
    DBU reaches agreement with Denmark players to face Wales
    Ireland debut for Robinson as O'Neill names starting line-up to face Wales
    'There's no reason why he can't feel some part English and also be very proud to play for Ireland'

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie