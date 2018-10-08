This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Rams and Chiefs remain undefeated, Gano slays Giants from long range

Both sides go 5-0 after a busy evening of NFL action.

By The42 Team Monday 8 Oct 2018, 8:18 AM
Graham Gano is congratulated after his 63-yard field goal.
THE LA EAMS Rams and Kansas City Chiefs have been the class of the NFL this season, but the last two undefeated teams faced stiff tests on Sunday.

Both teams were up to the challenge to move to 5-0. The Chiefs easily dispatched the formidable Jacksonville Jaguars 30-14 thanks to a strong game from quarterback Patrick Mahomes (313 yards passing, one rushing score).

The Rams sweated out a 33-31 win over the Seattle Seahawks before a hostile crowd at CenturyLink Field. Todd Gurley scored three touchdowns and had 113 total yards.

While the surprising Cincinnati Bengals are not undefeated, they are the only 4-1 team in the NFL after the week-five results, as they erupted for 27 points in the second half to top the Miami Dolphins 27-17.

Elsewhere, kickers decided games in the most dramatic fashion — both good and bad. Graham Gano nailed a 63-yard field goal — tied for the second-longest kick in NFL history — with a second remaining to help the Carolina Panthers stave off an upset bid by the New York Giants 33-31.

In Detroit, Green Bay kicker Mason Crosby had a nightmarish day, missing four of five field goals and his only extra-point attempt, leaving 13 potential points on the table. The Packers lost 31-23 to the Lions.

Cleveland Browns rookie Greg Joseph kicked a hooking 37-yard shot that barely cleared the crossbar at the end of overtime to help top the Baltimore Ravens 12-9 and even their record at 2-2-1.

Finally, Houston Texans kicker Ka’imi Fairbairn hit a 36-yard field goal in overtime in a 19-16 win over the Dallas Cowboys.

Week 5 NFL scores

Thursday’s game

New England Patriots 38, Indianapolis Colts 24

Sunday’s games

New York Jets 34, Denver Broncos 16 
Detroit Lions 31, Green Bay Packers 23
Carolina Panthers 33, New York Giants 31
Buffalo Bills 13, Tennessee Titans 12
Pittsburgh Steelers 41, Atlanta Falcons 17
Cleveland Browns 12, Baltimore Ravens 9 (OT)
Cincinnati Bengals 27, Miami Dolphins 17
Kansas City Chiefs 30, Jacksonville Jaguars 14
Los Angeles Chargers 26, Oakland Raiders 10
Minnesota Vikings 23, Philadelphia Eagles 21
Los Angeles Rams 23, Seattle Seahawks 21
Arizona Cardinals 28, San Francisco 49ers 18
Houston Texans 19, Dallas Cowboys 16 (OT)

