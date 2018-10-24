NFL star hits back at 'crygate' reports

OAKLAND RAIDERS QUARTERBACK Derek Carr hit back on Tuesday at reports he had lost confidence of his team-mates after appearing to cry during a recent defeat to the Seattle Seahawks.

A report on TheAthletic.com website said Carr had a “fractured relationship” with several members of the Raiders locker room following an incident in the team’s 27-3 defeat to the Seahawks in London on October 14.

Video of the incident appears to show Carr grimacing in pain after being sacked, though it is not clear if he is crying.

The Athletic report said team-mates were unimpressed by the quarterback’s reaction, with the site asking “how Carr can lead this team again.”

Carr however refuted the report on Tuesday in a post on Twitter, where several users had branded the controversy “#crygate.”

“On the ground I yelled get me up get me up,” Carr said on Twitter. “Then I got to the sideline and yelled again. Not one tear. Not one time. There is the Truth. People will click on it because it sounds crazy. But stop playing with me.”

Carr meanwhile accused critics of the club of seeking to sow divisions in the dressing room.

The Raiders have slumped to 1-5 this season and have offloaded high-profile talent such as Khalil Mack and Amari Cooper.

“I’m a Raider. It’s not a ‘popular’ thing to be a Raider right now, but I am and I love it,” Carr wrote.

“I love the struggle of trying to fight back for our city when not a lot of people believe in us. People can try all they want to tear us apart, but it’s not happening to the real ones.”

