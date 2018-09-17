This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 12 °C Monday 17 September, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'He told us he was done' – NFL star sensationally retires at half-time

Veteran cornerback Vontae Davis had declared himself “done” midgame on Sunday as the Buffalo Bills lost to the Los Angeles Chargers.

By The42 Team Monday 17 Sep 2018, 12:54 AM
1 hour ago 1,107 Views 1 Comment
http://the42.ie/4239358
Vontae Davis.
Vontae Davis.
Vontae Davis.

VONTAE DAVIS SENSATIONALLY retired during half-time of the Buffalo Bills’ 31-20 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers, said head coach Sean McDermott.

Veteran cornerback Davis, 30, had declared himself “done” midgame on Sunday, after his first regular-season NFL action with the Bills.

McDermott said Davis – a 10-year veteran who signed as a free agent this offseason – pulled himself from the contest but was not injured, having been inactive in week one.

“He pulled himself out of the game,” McDermott told reporters afterwards amid reports Davis changed into his clothes and left the stadium. “He told us he was done.”

Bills linebacker Lorenzo Alexander labelled the move “completely disgraceful” as Buffalo slipped to back-to-back defeats to open the season.

“Never had seen it ever,” Alexander said via ESPN. “Pop Warner, high school, college, pros. Never heard of it. Never seen it. And it’s just completely disrespectful to his team-mates

“He didn’t say nothing to nobody. You know as much as I know. I found out going into the second half of the game. Coming out [they] said he’s not coming out, he’s retired.”

Selected by the Miami Dolphins in the first round of the 2009 NFL Draft, Davis also played for the Indianapolis Colts, with whom he made two Pro Bowls but released him during the 2017 season as he and the team experienced a falling out over his playing time and an injury.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    DUBLIN
    5 talking points as Dublin exact sweet revenge on Cork on All-Ireland final day
    5 talking points as Dublin exact sweet revenge on Cork on All-Ireland final day
    Social media abuse an 'ongoing problem' for gardaí as probe launched into 'online threats'
    Rowe and Aherne inspire Dublin to back-to-back All-Ireland titles for the first time
    CORK
    Scare for Cork champs Imokilly as they set up semi-final clash with UCC
    Scare for Cork champs Imokilly as they set up semi-final clash with UCC
    As it happened: Dublin v Cork, Ladies All-Ireland football final
    Bookies raiders armed with hammers leave empty handed after struggle with staff and customer
    FOOTBALL
    #DaretoZlatan - Ibrahimovic joins Ronaldo and Messi in 500 club with outrageous goal
    #DaretoZlatan - Ibrahimovic joins Ronaldo and Messi in 500 club with outrageous goal
    Eden Hazard 'maybe' the best in Europe
    The only thing I don't like about Smalling is his hair - Mourinho
    LIVERPOOL
    Chelsea survive scare to move level on points with Liverpool
    Chelsea survive scare to move level on points with Liverpool
    Liverpool are like Messi’s Barcelona at their best - Souness
    Klopp proud after Liverpool's 'best game of the season'

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie