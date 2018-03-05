N'Golo Kante fainted at Chelsea training ground ahead of Man City clash

CHELSEA MIDFIELDER Nâ€™GOLO Kante has been given the all-clear after collapsing at the clubâ€™s training ground last week.

The France international passed out in front of team-mates in the dressing room at Chelseaâ€™s Cobham facility following a session on Friday, Omnisport understands.

Kante was tended to swiftly by a club doctor and, after regaining consciousness, was sent for cardiology tests.

The 26-year-old was found not to be suffering from a heart problem or any other medical condition and travelled with team-mates for Sundayâ€™s Premier League game at Manchester City.

The reigning PFA and Football Writers Association Player of the Year sat out the match, where Chelsea subsided meekly to a 1-0 defeat against Pep Guardiolaâ€™s runaway leaders, but returned to training successfully on Monday.

A Premier League winner in each of the past two seasons, former Leicester City favourite Kante has played 35 times in all competitions for Chelsea this term.

Antonio Conteâ€™s side lie fifth in the Premier League and return to top-flight action at home to Crystal Palace on Saturday, before travelling to Barcelona in the Champions League with their last-16 tie poised at 1-1.

