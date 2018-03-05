  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more Â»
N'Golo Kante fainted at Chelsea training ground ahead of Man City clash

The French midfielder was sent for medical tests but has been cleared to return to action.

By The42 Team Monday 5 Mar 2018, 8:24 PM
6 hours ago 6,173 Views 6 Comments
Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante.
CHELSEA MIDFIELDER Nâ€™GOLO Kante has been given the all-clear after collapsing at the clubâ€™s training ground last week.

The France international passed out in front of team-mates in the dressing room at Chelseaâ€™s Cobham facility following a session on Friday, Omnisport understands.

Kante was tended to swiftly by a club doctor and, after regaining consciousness, was sent for cardiology tests.

The 26-year-old was found not to be suffering from a heart problem or any other medical condition and travelled with team-mates for Sundayâ€™s Premier League game at Manchester City.

The reigning PFA and Football Writers Association Player of the Year sat out the match, where Chelsea subsided meekly to a 1-0 defeat against Pep Guardiolaâ€™s runaway leaders, but returned to training successfully on Monday.

A Premier League winner in each of the past two seasons, former Leicester City favourite Kante has played 35 times in all competitions for Chelsea this term.

Antonio Conteâ€™s side lie fifth in the Premier League and return to top-flight action at home to Crystal Palace on Saturday, before travelling to Barcelona in the Champions League with their last-16 tie poised at 1-1.

About the author
