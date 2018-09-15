Ireland's Nhat Nguyen earns bronze medal at European Junior Championships

NHAT NGUYEN CONTINUES to show why he is a name to watch out for in future, as he secured a bronze medal at the European Junior Championships in Tallinn, Estonia today.

The 18-year-old Vietnam-born badminton starlet has enjoyed an encouraging few days at the event, but ultimately lost out to number three seed Christo Popov of France.

A closely fought contest saw both participants take a game, before Popov edged the deciding clash 21-18 to advance to tomorrow’s final.

“It was a tough loss today for Nhat as his goal for this event was to bring home gold,” Irish coach Daniel Magee said afterwards.

“He struggled to settle in the beginning of the match but showed some real character to get back into the game. Popov played very well today and Nhat needed to be at his best, unfortunately he didn’t get his best level out on this occasion.

“Tomorrow Nhat will stand on the podium to collect his bronze medal and he should be very proud of what he has achieved for both himself and Irish badminton.”

You can view Nguyen’s full list of results at the event here.

