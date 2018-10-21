This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 15 °C Sunday 21 October, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Gorey garda Niall Kennedy earns impressive win on big show in Boston

Kennedy was tackled to the floor at one stage by former mixed martial artist Brendan Barrett, but won a unanimous decision at TD Garden.

By Gavan Casey Sunday 21 Oct 2018, 12:37 AM
49 minutes ago 1,035 Views 1 Comment
http://the42.ie/4297587

Gavan Casey reports from TD Garden, Boston

GOREY HEAVYWEIGHT NIALL Kennedy was forced to fight but did so to considerable effect as he won a unanimous decision (60-53, 60-53, 58-55) over the previously unbeaten Brendan Barrett at Boston’s TD Garden.

Walked to the ring by Celtic Warrior gym-mate Spike O’Sullivan, and embraced by the great Massachusetts-Irish warrior Micky Ward before he stepped through the ropes, Kennedy’s introduction evoked plenty of noise from the decent-sized crowd sprinkled across ‘The Gahden’ at quarter-past five local time.

‘Brutal’ Barrett started the more aggressive of the pair, forcing the Wicklow Town-based garda to absorb some heavy-duty work to the body, but Kennedy found his range and grew into the opener.

A well-times counter left caught Barrett’s attention, and a couple of tidy flurries before the bell seemed to have granted the Wexford native control only for a powerful overhand right from the American to land square on the bigger man’s chin, drawing oohs and ahs from the few hundred Kennedy well-wishers dotted across the arena.

It was plain that the well-conditioned Kennedy was intent on remaining patient early doors — Barrett’s MMA background and relative lack of boxing experience would surely see him tire in the latter stages of this six-rounder.

Kennedy couldn’t have anticipated the judo throw which groundee him in the second, however; Barrett hooked his leg around Kennedy’s in the clinch and torpedoed him to the canvas. Inexplicably, he wasn’t so much as docked a point, and his extended olive branch was dismissed by the peeved Irishman who, rather than touch gloves, beckoned Barrett on for a tear-up.

Kennedy enjoyed the better of the third — a picture-perfect jab-straight-right combination the rubber stamp, though Barrett shook his head and pulled a face as if to indicate there wasn’t much sting behind it.

An entertaining fourth saw both men briefly go hell-for-leather, and while Barrett may have enjoyed the better of that particular exchange, Kennedy regained the ascendancy with sound boxing soon afterwards.

A sharp left hook momentarily rocked Barrett in his boots, and some neat work with his right hand — a textbook uppercut the standout shot — was enough for Kennedy to take the round.

A mouse had opened beneath Barrett’s left eye going into round five, but that would soon be the least of his worries. A stunning overhand right by Kennedy sent him to funky town, and he was eventually forced to the ground after almost falling through the ropes.

Barrett held on for dear life after the eight count, wrestling his way inside and stunting Kennedy’s attempts to seal a finish.

He survived a stanza in which he probably should have been stopped, frankly, and to his credit he came out firing in the sixth and final round following a minute’s respite.

Indeed, with seconds remaining it was Kennedy who found himself in some bother, swallowing a coupke of silly shots that drew gasps from the Irish faithful in Boston.

A combination of ring smarts and excellent head movement got him out of dodge, however, and he picked up his 12th professional win via the judges’ cards.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Gavan Casey
gavan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    FOOTBALL
    Barca concern ahead of Clasico as Messi injured in win over Sevilla
    Barca concern ahead of Clasico as Messi injured in win over Sevilla
    New Villa boss Smith gets off to a winning start, Leeds miss chance to go top
    Salah gets his scoring mojo back to snap Liverpool's winless run
    CHELSEA
    Chelsea salvage unbeaten record with Barkley's 96th-minute equaliser against Man Utd
    Chelsea salvage unbeaten record with Barkley's 96th-minute equaliser against Man Utd
    As it happened: Chelsea v Manchester United, Premier League
    Jose Mourinho bids to avoid equalling David Moyes-era record
    RUGBY
    Already out of Italy trip, Tommy Bowe is now a worry for France game
    Already out of Italy trip, Tommy Bowe is now a worry for France game
    Bowe and Heaslip to miss Six Nations opener
    D’Arcy a Racing certainty as Leinster name side for French trip
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    In-form Lamela settles London derby as Spurs climb into top four
    In-form Lamela settles London derby as Spurs climb into top four
    De Bruyne returns from injury in comfortable Man City win over Burnley
    Chelsea draw an 'awful' result for 'best team' Man Utd - Mourinho

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie