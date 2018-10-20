This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Boom-Boom Kennedy and the magic behind the Celtic Warrior gym

Garda Niall Kennedy will fight in Boston this weekend along with fellow Irish boxers Katie Taylor, Sean McComb and James Tennyson.

By Eoin Lúc Ó Ceallaigh Saturday 20 Oct 2018, 10:00 AM
11 minutes ago 235 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/4293803

Source: The42.ie/YouTube

PROFESSIONAL BOXING IS by no means an easy game.

Working night-shifts in the Gardaí with a one-year old at home surely can’t make it any easier.

Add in the fact that his gym is over 100km away from his house and you start to wonder about how heavyweight Niall Kennedy musters up the dedication required to make a career in the ring. 

This weekend, Garda Kennedy will fight Brendan Barrett before the Andrade-Kautondokwa WBO middleweight title bout, on a card that also features title fights for Ireland’s Katie Taylor and James Tennyson. 

We wanted to find out what it is about the Celtic Warrior gym, run by Paschal Collins and also home to Gary ‘Spike’ O’Sullivan and Stephen Ormond, that keeps the 34-year-old from Gorey chasing his boxing dream.

