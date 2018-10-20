Boom-Boom Kennedy and the magic behind the Celtic Warrior gym

PROFESSIONAL BOXING IS by no means an easy game.

Working night-shifts in the Gardaí with a one-year old at home surely can’t make it any easier.

Add in the fact that his gym is over 100km away from his house and you start to wonder about how heavyweight Niall Kennedy musters up the dedication required to make a career in the ring.

This weekend, Garda Kennedy will fight Brendan Barrett before the Andrade-Kautondokwa WBO middleweight title bout, on a card that also features title fights for Ireland’s Katie Taylor and James Tennyson.

We wanted to find out what it is about the Celtic Warrior gym, run by Paschal Collins and also home to Gary ‘Spike’ O’Sullivan and Stephen Ormond, that keeps the 34-year-old from Gorey chasing his boxing dream.

