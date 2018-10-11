This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Thursday 11 October, 2018
Dublin teen Niamh Coyne storms to stunning silver at Youth Olympic Games

Mona McSharry just missed out on the podium.

By Emma Duffy Thursday 11 Oct 2018, 12:22 AM
Silver: Niamh Coyne.
IRELAND’S NIAMH COYNE scooped a silver medal at the Youth Olympic Games in Buenos Aires tonight after a stunning swim in the women’s 100m breaststroke.

A powerful finish saw the 17-year-old Dubliner finish in second place with a time of 1:08.90 while fellow teenage sensation Mona McSherry was agonisingly close to making the podium too, her time of 1:08.90 leaving her in fourth.

It was Junior World Champion McSharry who started the brightest and was first to turn at the halfway stage but Coyne finished strongest to capture a medal for Ireland.

Russian Anastasia Makarova took the gold medal while Lithuania’s Kotryna Teterevkova finished third, just .02 of a second ahead of McSharry. 

There’s 16 athletes on Team Ireland in Buenos Aires competing across nine different sports. 

This is the third edition of the Youth Olympic Games which are hosted every four years.  The Game run from October 6 to October 18 and feature more than 4,000 talented junior athletes aged 15 to 18 from 200 countries in over 32 sports.

