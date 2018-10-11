Dublin teen Niamh Coyne storms to stunning silver at Youth Olympic Games

IRELAND’S NIAMH COYNE scooped a silver medal at the Youth Olympic Games in Buenos Aires tonight after a stunning swim in the women’s 100m breaststroke.

A powerful finish saw the 17-year-old Dubliner finish in second place with a time of 1:08.90 while fellow teenage sensation Mona McSherry was agonisingly close to making the podium too, her time of 1:08.90 leaving her in fourth.

It was Junior World Champion McSharry who started the brightest and was first to turn at the halfway stage but Coyne finished strongest to capture a medal for Ireland.

Russian Anastasia Makarova took the gold medal while Lithuania’s Kotryna Teterevkova finished third, just .02 of a second ahead of McSharry.

SILVER!!!! Niamh Coyne will climb the podium for Ireland after a stunning swim of 1:08.90, what a swim!



Fantastic too from Mona McSharry for 4th in 1:08.97, agonisingly close, just missing the podium by .02! 🇮🇪☘️🥈 #TeamIreland #buenosaires2018 pic.twitter.com/tS4NlpFUEw — Swim Ireland (@swimireland) October 10, 2018

There’s 16 athletes on Team Ireland in Buenos Aires competing across nine different sports.

This is the third edition of the Youth Olympic Games which are hosted every four years. The Game run from October 6 to October 18 and feature more than 4,000 talented junior athletes aged 15 to 18 from 200 countries in over 32 sports.

