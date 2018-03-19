  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 6 °C Monday 19 March, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Rugby hero the Honey Badger is set to star in a reality TV dating show

Nick ‘Honey Badger’ Cummins has been announced to star in The Bachelor Australia.

By Sinead Farrell Monday 19 Mar 2018, 2:22 PM
1 hour ago 3,496 Views 7 Comments
http://the42.ie/3912887
Image: redeyehours Youtube Channel.
Image: redeyehours Youtube Channel.

NICK ‘HONEY BADGER’ Cummins is set to star in a reality TV dating show called The Bachelor Australia.

The 15-times capped former Wallaby is something of a rugby icon and is best known for his entertaining interviews and charismatic personality, which explains why he is going to feature in season six of the programme.

The Bachelor show revolves around a single bachelor and a number of potential romantic partners.

Cummins will be going on single dates and group dates with the female contestants in the hope of finding someone he is compatible with.

As the series progresses, contestants will gradually be eliminated from the competition until there is a winner.

In a statement announcing his inclusion in the show, Cummins said: “I’m really looking forward to throwing everything at this opportunity to finding the one.

“The past ten or so years has been on the road playing rugby or working on my projects, so I’m very excited to be part of a show that is centred around love and good times.”

Source: redeyehours/YouTube

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

‘I used to watch the Five Nations and think these places were on a whole different planet’

Johnny Sexton revels in Grand Slam glory after ‘weird, horrible’ build-up week

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sinead Farrell
sinead@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (7)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

6 NATIONS
7 moments that helped tilt Ireland towards Grand Slam glory
7 moments that helped tilt Ireland towards Grand Slam glory
'It's one of the great days for us': Snow-delayed Ireland return to warm welcome after Grand Slam
It wasn't easy, but we found space for a few non-Grand Slam winners in our Team of the Championship
CHELTENHAM 2018
Jockey dislocates her shoulder, pops it back in, wins her first Cheltenham race
Jockey dislocates her shoulder, pops it back in, wins her first Cheltenham race
Native River outlasts them all to win the 2018 Cheltenham Gold Cup
The hosts and bookies bounce back on day four of Cheltenham
GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
IRELAND
7 sounds that are guaranteed to send a shiver of terror through every Irish person
7 sounds that are guaranteed to send a shiver of terror through every Irish person
'I used to watch the Five Nations and think these places were on a whole different planet'
Johnny Sexton revels in Grand Slam glory after 'weird, horrible' build-up week
ENGLAND
Woodward: 'They looked very tired throughout the Championship. It's caught up with them'
Woodward: 'They looked very tired throughout the Championship. It's caught up with them'
'I was just hoping to play with Leinster A and maybe get a few caps with the senior team'
Keith Earls' tap tackle was one of the moments of Ireland's Grand Slam match
SIX NATIONS
Four of Ireland's Grand Slam winning side shortlisted for Six Nations Player of the Championship
Four of Ireland's Grand Slam winning side shortlisted for Six Nations Player of the Championship
'Congratulations to Ireland... they deserve that, but they'll know they were a little bit lucky as well'

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie