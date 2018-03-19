Rugby hero the Honey Badger is set to star in a reality TV dating show

NICK ‘HONEY BADGER’ Cummins is set to star in a reality TV dating show called The Bachelor Australia.

The 15-times capped former Wallaby is something of a rugby icon and is best known for his entertaining interviews and charismatic personality, which explains why he is going to feature in season six of the programme.

The Bachelor show revolves around a single bachelor and a number of potential romantic partners.

Cummins will be going on single dates and group dates with the female contestants in the hope of finding someone he is compatible with.

As the series progresses, contestants will gradually be eliminated from the competition until there is a winner.

In a statement announcing his inclusion in the show, Cummins said: “I’m really looking forward to throwing everything at this opportunity to finding the one.

“The past ten or so years has been on the road playing rugby or working on my projects, so I’m very excited to be part of a show that is centred around love and good times.”

