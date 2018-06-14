Fixture switch-up sees nightmare scenario avoided for Cork dual players

ANOTHER POTENTIAL FIXTURE nightmare for ladies dual players in CorkÂ has thankfully been avoided.

Cork dual players Libby Coppinger and Hannah Looney.

Both the Rebel footballers and camogie sides were down to play on Saturday 23 June, but the Camogie Association have moved the All-Ireland holdersâ€™ championship meeting with Dublin to Sunday 24 June.

The footballersâ€™ Munster senior final against Kerry remains on Saturday 23 June.

Hannah Looney and Libby Coppinger are the two dual players affected but luckily now, they donâ€™t face togging out for two inter-county fixtures in one day â€” or making a big decision.

The duo were part of Paudie Murrayâ€™s charges that beat Kilkenny to the Oâ€™Duffy Cup in September, while theyâ€™re both forwards for Ephie Fitzgeraldâ€™s footballers.

The second-round camogie championship match against the Sky Blues is expected to take place at PÃ¡irc UÃ­ Rinn, while a venue for the Munster football final on the Saturday is yet to be confirmed.

With the menâ€™s senior (Cork v Kerry, 7pm) and minor (Kerry v Clare, 5pm) deciders in PÃ¡irc UÃ­ Chaoimh that same day, a triple-header has been ruled out.

Source: Camogie Association.

It was then hoped that PÃ¡irc UÃ­ Rinn would host the game that afternoon to allow Cork and Kerry fans to take in both their male and female senior teams in action.

But that venue will be used by staff and umpires working at the Munster senior and minor finals, as well as underage players participating in the half-time games.

Dual clashes have come to light several times over the past few years in ladies football and camogie, with Rena Buckley and Briege Corkery among those affected.

Coppinger was caught up in one such controversy last AugustÂ whenÂ no alternative arrangements were made, meaning she was released to focus solely on the small ball game that day.

And both Coppinger and Looney were involved in another clash in March with UCC ladies football and the Cork camogie side, with both forced to make individual decisions.

