Nina Carberry joins Katie Walsh in retirement after Punchestown victory

LESS THAN 24 HOURS after her sister-in-law Katie Walsh announced her retirement from the saddle, Nina Carberry followed suit this afternoon.

Carberry made the announcement after riding 6/5 favourite Josies Orders to victory for Enda Bolger in the Dooley Insurances Cross Country Chase at Punchestown.

“I think either way I would have stopped today,” she said. “Today was the day and it was just nice to have Josies to bring me home in front.

“He [Bolger] has been a massive supporter of mine and obviously I wouldn’t have had all the Cheltenham winners without him or JP [McManus], so I’m very grateful.

“Obviously Noel Meade is a massive supporter and was very loyal to me the whole time, and Gordon Elliott too. I couldn’t have been here without all of them. Gigginstown gave me plenty of winners as well.

“I’m sad and I’m happy. I’m sad that it is all finished and I’ll miss the banter in the room, but happy there is a new career in front of me.”

One of the top amateur riders for well over a decade, the 33-year-old Meath jockey bows out with seven Cheltenham festival winners to her credit, as well as victory on Organisedconfusion in the 2011 Irish Grand National.

She added: “I think it’s great to see the likes of Rachael [Blackmore], Katie O’Farrell, Lisa O’Neill and all the girls in England that are doing very well and hopefully a few more girls will join in.

“It’s not that I have anything against the boys or anything but the girls are well able to put it up to the lads.”