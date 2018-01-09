  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Tuesday 9 January, 2018
Cork's Noel Murphy to headline Times Square bill versus undefeated American next month

Somebody’s ‘O’ has got to go on 7 February.

By Gavan Casey Tuesday 9 Jan 2018, 7:30 PM
57 minutes ago 873 Views No Comments
NOELY MURPHY WILL fight Mikkel LesPierre at the BB King Blues Club on Times Square, New York on 7 February in what will be a career-biggest test for the Cork man.

The 23-year-old Macroom native is unbeaten in his 12 professional contests since relocating to New York in 2014, with two of his wins quick, and registered five wins from five in 2017, while Trinidad-born LesPierre’s record reads 18-0-1, 8KOs.

The ‘Irish Canelo’, so-called due to his strawberry-blonde barnet, will headline his first show – a Lou DiBella Broadway Boxing event – in what may transpire to be a breakthrough night for the former amateur standout.

Irish-boxing.com reports that a WBC rankings title will make its way home with the victor, meaning February’s scrap will be the first time light-welterweight Murphy will be required to make the 140-pound weight limit.

“I’m delighted to headline an event in New York City and can’t wait until February 7th,” Murphy said. “I want to thank Lou DiBella and my manager Kevin Crowley for putting this fight together.

I’m looking forward to testing myself in the 140-pound division and giving the fans a good fight. Mikkel LesPierre is a tough opponent but I have no doubt that belt is coming home with me back to Cork, back to Ireland.

‘One of us might never fight for a world title again’: Frampton return confirmed for 21 April

