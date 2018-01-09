Cork's Noel Murphy to headline Times Square bill versus undefeated American next month

NOELY MURPHY WILL fight Mikkel LesPierre at the BB King Blues Club on Times Square, New York on 7 February in what will be a career-biggest test for the Cork man.

The 23-year-old Macroom native is unbeaten in his 12 professional contests since relocating to New York in 2014, with two of his wins quick, and registered five wins from five in 2017, while Trinidad-born LesPierre’s record reads 18-0-1, 8KOs.

The ‘Irish Canelo’, so-called due to his strawberry-blonde barnet, will headline his first show – a Lou DiBella Broadway Boxing event – in what may transpire to be a breakthrough night for the former amateur standout.

Irish-boxing.com reports that a WBC rankings title will make its way home with the victor, meaning February’s scrap will be the first time light-welterweight Murphy will be required to make the 140-pound weight limit.

“I’m delighted to headline an event in New York City and can’t wait until February 7th,” Murphy said. “I want to thank Lou DiBella and my manager Kevin Crowley for putting this fight together.