  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 8 °C Tuesday 20 March, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

George North punished by Northampton Saints for failing to show up for training

North was accused at the time by Alan Gaffney of not being interested in playing for the club he’s due to leave at the end of the season.

By AFP Tuesday 20 Mar 2018, 2:56 PM
38 minutes ago 1,897 Views 1 Comment
http://the42.ie/3914318
Image: David Rogers
Image: David Rogers

WALES’ STAR WING George North has been punished by his English Premiership club Northampton Saints after missing a training session prior to a match with Sale.

The 25-year-old — who was accused at the time by Saints head coach Alan Gaffney of not being interested in playing for the club whom he is leaving at the end of the season — will be eligible for selection for the remaining five games of the regular season.

The club refused to say what action they had taken with regard to North, who subsequently missed the 34-25 defeat by the Sharks.

“Following a meeting with the club on Monday, George North accepted responsibility for missing a training session ahead of Saints’ Premiership clash with Sale Sharks earlier this month, and has been disciplined internally,” read a statement from Northampton.

“North, who returned to training on Monday, will be available for selection for Saints’ five remaining matches this season, starting with this weekend’s clash against Newcastle Falcons.”

Saints have had a torrid time this season, with long-time director of rugby Jim Mallinder being sacked in December and Aussie Gaffney coming in as interim head coach.

They are presently third from bottom of the Premiership but are probably safe from relegation as bottom-placed London Irish are 16 points adrift.

“George, Alan Gaffney, Alan Dickens and myself had a set of constructive meetings on his return to the club on Monday,” said Saints’ Chief Executive Mark Darbon. “George accepts the disciplinary action we have taken.

“George has enormous affection for this club and its supporters. We now consider this matter resolved and won’t be commenting further.”

© – AFP, 2018

Former All Black and Samoan international Dylan Mika dies aged 45

Australian who started career with Navan RFC appointed Cardiff Blues head coach

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

6 NATIONS
Grand Slam-winning captain Rory Best signs new IRFU contract
Grand Slam-winning captain Rory Best signs new IRFU contract
7 moments that helped tilt Ireland towards Grand Slam glory
'It's one of the great days for us': Snow-delayed Ireland return to warm welcome after Grand Slam
CHELTENHAM 2018
Jockey dislocates her shoulder, pops it back in, wins her first Cheltenham race
Jockey dislocates her shoulder, pops it back in, wins her first Cheltenham race
Native River outlasts them all to win the 2018 Cheltenham Gold Cup
The hosts and bookies bounce back on day four of Cheltenham
GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
IRELAND
Treatment of 'hooded men' wasn't torture, human rights court rules
Treatment of 'hooded men' wasn't torture, human rights court rules
'Since moving to Ireland I have been born again, I want to thank the country for that'
7 sounds that are guaranteed to send a shiver of terror through every Irish person
ENGLAND
'I used to watch the Five Nations and think these places were on a whole different planet'
'I used to watch the Five Nations and think these places were on a whole different planet'
Johnny Sexton revels in Grand Slam glory after 'weird, horrible' build-up week
Woodward: 'They looked very tired throughout the Championship. It's caught up with them'
SIX NATIONS
Analysis: Tadhg Furlong's brilliance highlights ferocious Ireland forwards display
Analysis: Tadhg Furlong's brilliance highlights ferocious Ireland forwards display
Only 4 Irish players make the cut in Opta's Team of the Six Nations
Four of Ireland's Grand Slam winning side shortlisted for Six Nations Player of the Championship

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie