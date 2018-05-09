British number one downs Novak Djokovic in shock victory at Madrid Open

Djokovic returns the ball to Edmund in the second round class.

FORMER WORLD NUMBER one Novak Djokovic has crashed out of the Madrid open in the second round at the hands of Britain’s Kyle Edmund on Thursday.

The 23-year-old saved three break points in the final set to defeat the Serb in a thrilling contest lasting one hour and 42 minutes. Djokovic’s defeat comes as a shock as the British number one had never won a set in their three previous meetings.

“It was a great experience to beat Novak, he is a legend of the game,” Edmund told Sky Sports.

“It’s time to try and beat these guys and I was pleased how I managed my game.”

The British number one celebrates his victory over the Serbian in Madrid. Source: Paul White

The two traded breaks in the opening set but it was Edmund who took control. The Briton’s 10 unforced errors in the second set allowed Djokovic back into the encounter but it would be Edmund’s day as he advances into the third round on a 6-3 2-6 6-3 score.

Djokovic is currently ranked 12th in the world heading into the French Open later this month. Edmund will meet eighth seed David Goffin in the third round after the Belgian defeated Robin Haase 7-5 6-3.

