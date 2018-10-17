This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Giants owner Mara wishes OBJ would 'do a little more playing and a little less talking'

Longtime Giants owner John Mara expressed his frustration with Beckham Jr.

By Business Insider Wednesday 17 Oct 2018, 9:15 PM
36 minutes ago
http://the42.ie/4290699
Image: Rich Graessle
Image: Rich Graessle

THE NEW YORK Giants have been in poor form this season and star receiver Odell Beckham Jr. has not been quiet about it.

In an interview with ESPN’s Josina Anderson that aired just before Week 5, the three-time Pro Bowler explained what he thought was the root of his team’s issues: “It’s our heart. It’s our energy. It’s what we bring when we line up before the game.”

Speaking with the media after an owners’ meeting Tuesday, longtime Giants owner John Mara expressed his frustration with Beckham Jr.:

“I wish he would create the headlines by his play on the field as opposed to what he says and what he does off the field. I think he needs to do a little more playing and a little less talking.”

These comments come on the back of calls for head coach Pat Shurmur to bench veteran quarterback Eli Manning for rookie fourth-rounder Kyle Lauletta or an unsigned free agent.

Days after the Philadelphia Eagles racked up four sacks and held Manning to just two completions for 16 yards while under pressure in a Thursday Night Football rout, Shurmur dispelled rumours that the team would consider alternatives under centre.

“We believe in Eli,” Shurmur said to NJ.com’s Ryan Dunleavy. “We’re not talking about a quarterback change yet.”

But in his conversation with reporters on Tuesday, Mara seemed a bit more open to the idea of a quarterback switch.

“I’ll leave that up to the coach and the general manager,” Mara said, according to Newsday’s Bob Glauber. “I know [Eli is] the punching bag right now, but a lot of guys need to play better when you’re 1-5. It’s not just him.”

Some fans and pundits questioned whether or not the franchise made a mistake in drafting running back Saquon Barkley with the second overall pick rather than taking one of the many talented quarterbacks available in the stacked 2018 NFL Draft.

For his part, the product of Penn State has been absolutely phenomenal in New York, racking up 438 total yards in his first six NFL games, but passing up on young quarterbacks like Sam Darnold and Josh Allen is looking like more of a mistake given Manning’s performances. Mara disagreed:

“We went best player in the draft, and I still believe he’s the best player in the draft,” Mara said, according to Glauber. “I’m thrilled with what he’s accomplished so far, and I think the sky’s the limit for him.”

Business Insider
