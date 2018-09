GARY AND PAUL O’Donovan received a heroes’ welcome home this evening.

The pair were crowned world champions at the weekend, as they prevailed in the men’s lightweight double sculls at the World Championship Regatta in Plovdiv, Bulgaria.

They were greeted by family and fans at Cork Airport, signing autographs for supporters from Skibbereen Rowing Club and soaking up the adulation following their latest triumph.

Gary O'Donovan arrives back to Cork Airport. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

Gary and Paul O'Donovan with their grandmother Mary Doab. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

Gary and Paul O'Donovan with their grandmother Mary Doab and their grandaunts Ina Lynch and Rosarie O'Leary. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

Gary O'Donovan is greeted by his cousin Ellen O'Donovan. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

Gary O'Donovan signs autographs for fans from Skibbereen Rowing Club. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

