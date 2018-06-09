This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Giroud suffers injury scare just days before the World Cup

The Chelsea striker was injured in a clash of heads in their draw with the USA tonight.

By Steve O'Rourke Saturday 9 Jun 2018, 10:23 PM
8 minutes ago 236 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/4062695
Giroud walks off after a clash of heads.
Image: Laurent Cipriani/PA Images
Giroud walks off after a clash of heads.
Giroud walks off after a clash of heads.
Image: Laurent Cipriani/PA Images

FRANCE SUFFERED AN injury scare in their final World Cup warm-up as Olivier Giroud was involved in a clash of heads with Matt Miazga.

The Chelsea striker was taken off in the second half with his head heavily bandaged as France drew 1-1 with the USA.

The incident left both players covered in blood.

France US Soccer Source: Laurent Cipriani

Julian Green’s goal just before half-time had given the US a surprise lead — they’d failed to score in previous three meetings, conceding 10 in return.

However, Kylian Mbappé found the back of the net with 12 minutes to go to ensure the hosts shared the spoils.

Elsewhere, Spain wrapped up their Russia 2018 warm-up with a 1-0 win over Tunisia.

Six days after a lacklustre 1-1 draw with Switzerland, Iago Aspas’s strike in the 84th minute proved to be the match-winner.

Spain dominated possession for large chunks of the game but it wasn’t until head coach Julen Lopetegui introduced Aspas and Diego Costa that the 2010 winners looked threatening.

Spain play Portugal in their World Cup opener on Friday.

