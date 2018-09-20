This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 11 °C Thursday 20 September, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'The emphasis is on having a World Cup that has more uncertainty'

World Cup expansion? Help tier two nations first, says International Rugby Players.

By Murray Kinsella Thursday 20 Sep 2018, 11:40 AM
10 minutes ago 232 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/4245820

THE 2019 WORLD Cup kicks off in one year, but already World Rugby is looking well beyond Japan.

The governing body’s CEO, Brett Gosper, says it’s a case of “when rather than if” the World Cup will expand from 20 to 24 teams in the future.

The expansion could even come as soon as the 2023 World Cup in France, although the 2027 tournament may be a more realistic target for World Rugby.

The All Blacks celebrate with the Webb Ellis cup The World Cup looks set to expand in the future. Source: Billy Stickland/INPHO

Listening with interest to Gosper’s words earlier this month was International Rugby Players [IRP], the association representing the interests of rugby players around the world.

Omar Hassanein, the association’s CEO, says IRP is not strictly against the idea of expanding the World Cup, but its belief is that there are more pressing issues around helping tier two nations to become greater forces in the global game.

“From our perspective, we don’t have too strong a position on whether the World Cup should be 20 or 24 teams,” Hassanein told The42.

“The four teams that will just miss out on the World Cup this time are teams we work closely with and represent anyway.

“The thing for us is that there should be a real emphasis on strengthening the existing tier two nations and getting them up to a point where we’re having a World Cup that has more uncertainty.

“In an ideal world, it would be a lot more difficult to determine who the top eight teams are going to be come World Cup quarter-final time.

“In football, countries like Italy are missing out on the World Cup altogether. That’s something to aspire too, even if we’re a different type of sport.”

The Pacific Island nations of Samoa, Fiji and Tonga are chief among IRP’s thoughts, alongside fellow tier two countries such as the US, Canada, Japan, Georgia and Romania.

Ireland receive the Cibi Ireland face Fiji's Cibi before their November Test last year. Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

World Rugby provides a major share of the finance for some of those unions’ operating budgets, but there have been troubling issues regarding player payments in certain places.

The Pacific Island nations have ongoing issues with irregular and non-payments to players, German rugby has suffered from funding withdrawals this year, while Canadian rugby is in turmoil due to a contract dispute, with players unhappy about the manner in which its union is attempting to switch its focus from 7s to 15s.

The Kenya 7s team, meanwhile, almost pulled out of the World Sevens Series after its players were not paid salaries and commercial money due to them for a matter of months, despite repeated promises from their union that the issue would be resolved. 

IRP’s belief is that eradicating these issues from the global game should be the priority before World Cup expansion is seriously considered.

“We should be getting our tier two teams a lot stronger and that’s what the emphasis of our recent discussions with World Rugby has been,” said Hassanein.

“It comes through high-performance models but it also comes through basic stuff like making sure the players are paid on time, making sure that the travel is as easy and comfortable as possible.

“World Rugby are on board but it depends how you look at the solution. We feel that directly ensuring that these players get paid is a better mechanism than paying the governing bodies and leaving it to their devices as to whether they pay their players and how they pay their players.

“Ultimately, we live in a world where money dictates a lot and we need to put measures in place which ensure that players have faith in their governing bodies to do the right thing.”

Joey Carbery and Philip Mack Ireland took on Canada in 2016. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

IRP is also keen for tier two nations to get more regular chances to play against tier one countries outside of World Cups.

The ongoing doubts over the new global calendar for 2020 to 2032 are worrying for all involved, but the agreement reached in San Francisco last year for the next decade or so would see a 39% increase in tier one v tier two fixtures.

The hope is that a World Rugby meeting in Sydney next week can push that previously-agreed global calendar through and that tier two nations will benefit.

“Part of it is getting a tier two calendar in place that gives them consistency and meaningful matches,” said Hassanein.

“Unfortunately, the difficulty is that most tier two nations are not necessarily commercial hubs or powerhouses. Bringing big matches to Fiji, Samoa, Romania, whilst it’s romantic, doesn’t generate big funds. Japan is probably the exception – if Japanese rugby can take off, it has strong commercial potential, as does the USA.

“Keeping the players in these countries is something we can control, particularly with the Pacific Islands.

“We need to do everything we can to incentivise players to play with their countries as often as possible and not have reasons to rest themselves or save themselves purely for club rugby. That’s something that we can address by making sure that it’s always attractive to play for your country.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Murray Kinsella
@Murray_Kinsella
murray@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    FOOTBALL
    Teenager Dalot can play at Man United for 10 years, claims Mourinho after impressive debut
    Teenager Dalot can play at Man United for 10 years, claims Mourinho after impressive debut
    Liverpool defender Lovren charged with perjury along with Croatian team-mate Modric
    Isco stunner sets up winning start for holders Real Madrid as they see off Roma
    MANCHESTER UNITED
    Job done! Pogba on the double as United up and running in Europe
    Job done! Pogba on the double as United up and running in Europe
    As It Happened: Young Boys v Manchester United, Champions League
    'Manchester is still red' - Ex-United winger Depay teases City ahead of Champions League clash
    CRISTIANO RONALDO
    'Ignorance makes you very bold' - Ramos' dig at Griezmann
    'Ignorance makes you very bold' - Ramos' dig at Griezmann
    'This boy's got an ego, wants to be looked at and talked about as the best player'
    Real Madrid more of a team without Ronaldo, says Bale
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    'His farewell was the players' fault' - Arsenal squad cost Wenger his job, admits Mertesacker
    'His farewell was the players' fault' - Arsenal squad cost Wenger his job, admits Mertesacker
    Highly-rated Wales teenager commits long-term future to Chelsea
    De Gea hints at new Man United contract after feeling the love at Old Trafford

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie