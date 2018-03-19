Only 4 Irish players make the cut in Opta's Team of the Six Nations

IRELAND’S GRAND-SLAM winning scrum-half Conor Murray was the Player of the Tournament in the 2018 Six Nations, according to stats gurus Opta.

Murray was one of four Irish players to make Opta’s team of the tournament, which was announced today and is based on a rigorous statistical analysis of every touch of the ball in each of the tournament’s 15 games.

Tadhg Furlong, CJ Stander and Jacob Stockdale are also included but Ireland’s presence is eclipsed by Scotland who fill five of the places on the team, despite losing two matches.

Wales, England and Italy all have two representatives each, while there are no French players included.

“After each match Opta complete video analysis of every touch of the ball,” the company explained.

“Each action is awarded a points value depending on its relative importance. The player is then given a score for all his actions and this is tallied up over the tournament.”

Explaining Murray’s selection of Player of the Tournament, they wrote: “He was involved in six tries for Ireland as well as completing 93% of his 34 tackles and making 5 clean breaks from 32 carries.”

Opta’s 2018 Six Nations Team of the Tournament

15. Stuart Hogg (Scotland)

14. Johnny May (England)

13. Huw Jones (Scotland)

12. Hadleigh Parkes (Wales)

11. Jacob Stockdale (Ireland)

10. Tommaso Allan (Italy)

9. Conor Murray (Ireland)

1. Mako Vunipola (England)

2. Stuart McInally (Scotland)

3. Tadhg Furlong (Ireland)

4. Jonny Gray (Scotland)

5. Cory Hill (Wales)

6. Sebastian Negri (Italy)

7. Hamish Watson (Scotland)

8. CJ Stander (Ireland)

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!