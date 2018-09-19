Orioles become first pro team to wear braille jerseys

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL’S The Orioles marked the 40th anniversary of the National Federation of the Blind’s move to Baltimore with groundbreaking braille-emblazoned jerseys last night.

The Orioles are the first American professional sports outfit to use braille in place of the team and player name on their kit, donning the specially designed attire as they hosted the Toronto Blue Jays on ‘NFB night’ at Camden Yards.

Braille alphabet cards were handed out to fans at the venue. The jerseys are to be auctioned off to raise funds for the NFB.

It was an otherwise forgettable night for the Orioles, who were beaten 6-4 by the Blue Jays – their 108th defeat of the season, having led 4-0 through four innings.

The Orioles have suffered the most number of losses since moving to Baltimore in 1954.

