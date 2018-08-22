This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 15 °C Wednesday 22 August, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Comerford claims brilliant 200m bronze for Ireland in Berlin

The 20-year-old clocked 26.76 seconds to put herself on the podium.

By Sean Farrell Wednesday 22 Aug 2018, 8:00 PM
1 hour ago 9,149 Views 3 Comments
http://the42.ie/4196422
File photo of Comerford.
Image: Kieran Galvin/ActionFotoSport
File photo of Comerford.
File photo of Comerford.
Image: Kieran Galvin/ActionFotoSport

RAHENY SHAMROCKS SPRINTER Orla Comerford added to Ireland’s medal haul at this week’s Para Athletic European Championships with a brilliant bronze in the T13 200m.

The Dubliner came home third in 26.76 seconds, losing out to a new Championship record set by Ukraine’s Leilia Adzhametova while Carolina Duarte claimed silver for Portugal.

The bronze medal comes after yesterday’s triple gold return and also Noelle Lenihan’s success in the F38 discus this morning.

Also out in the sprint events this evening was Paul Keoghan, who clocked a season’s best 25.20 to come fifth in the T37 200m final. Patrick Monahan also placed fifth in the final of the T53 400m.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sean Farrell
@seanfarrell_42
Sean@The42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    FOOTBALL
    'Too many stepovers' - Ronaldo says father figure Ferguson 'taught him everything'
    'Too many stepovers' - Ronaldo says father figure Ferguson 'taught him everything'
    'Sometimes we make the wrong choice' - Vardy reacts to awful tackle on Ireland international Doherty
    'The best foreign player to play in the Premier League'
    IRELAND
    Short-lived recovery not enough to save Ireland from T20 series loss to Afghanistan
    Short-lived recovery not enough to save Ireland from T20 series loss to Afghanistan
    Ireland's Lenihan breaks world record twice on the way to winning gold
    Unstoppable! Jason Smyth sets new championship record to claim 200m European gold
    LIVERPOOL
    'They told me this is always the kind of game you play against United... They like to slow it down'
    'They told me this is always the kind of game you play against United... They like to slow it down'
    'I don't think Salah is looking for it' - Carragher defends controversial Liverpool penalty
    Liverpool maintain positive start with hard-fought win over 10-man Palace
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    Arsenal legend a key factor in Fred's Man United move
    Arsenal legend a key factor in Fred's Man United move
    'He's doing it in the right way' - Arsenal star Mkhitaryan urges patience with Emery's methods
    Tottenham star bidding to avoid military service with gold at Asian Games

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie