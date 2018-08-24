This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 12 °C Friday 24 August, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Comerford bags second bronze in Berlin bringing Ireland's medal count to eight

Not a bad few days.

By Emma Duffy Friday 24 Aug 2018, 6:24 PM
2 hours ago 3,320 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/4200290
Brilliant bronze: Orla Comerford.
Image: Luc Percival/Sportsfile
Brilliant bronze: Orla Comerford.
Brilliant bronze: Orla Comerford.
Image: Luc Percival/Sportsfile

DUBLIN SPRINTER ORLA Comerford has added to both Ireland’s and her own individual medal collection at the Para Athletic European Championships with another bronze in the T13 100m.

The Raheny Shamrocks star pipped German Janne Sophie Engeleiter for a medal by just one hundredth of a second and clocked a time of 12.82.

On Wednesday evening, the 20-year-old took bronze in the T13 200m, behind Ukraine’s Leilia Adzhametova and Portugal’s Carolina Duarte.

And this evening’s podium sees the trio in the exact same order.

2018 World Para Athletics European Championships - Day 5 Comerford in action. Source: Luc Percival/Sportsfile

Comerford’s latest success brings Ireland’s medal count in Berlin to eight — Jason Smyth (two gold), Noelle Lenihan (one gold), Orla Barry (one gold) Great Streimikyte (one gold) and Jordan Lee (one bronze) are the other medalists.

The only athlete yet to compete is Niamh McCarthy, who will defend her title in the F41 Discus on Sunday.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Emma Duffy
@emmaduffy_
emma@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    GOLF
    German engineering: Kaymer continues his love affair with Abu Dhabi while Irish pepper top 10
    German engineering: Kaymer continues his love affair with Abu Dhabi while Irish pepper top 10
    Harrington disqualified in Abu Dhabi, Poulter says rules are 'complete bollocks'
    Harrington back in the swing in Abu Dhabi
    FOOTBALL
    Mourinho insists he has 'no problem' with Woodward in tense four-minute press conference
    Mourinho insists he has 'no problem' with Woodward in tense four-minute press conference
    Tottenham captain Lloris charged with drink-driving
    Man United's title aspirations hinge on Tottenham clash, warns new signing Fred
    DUBLIN GAA
    'I was thinking, 'This is a new role for me in an All-Ireland final. Youâre lining out beside your brother''
    'I was thinking, 'This is a new role for me in an All-Ireland final. You’re lining out beside your brother''
    'I'd love to know where those 30,000 have been. Why weren’t they behind the team in the semi-final?'
    'Continuity' a positive for All-Star Barrett as Mayo wait for management team to be rubber-stamped
    RUGBY
    Already out of Italy trip, Tommy Bowe is now a worry for France game
    Already out of Italy trip, Tommy Bowe is now a worry for France game
    Bowe and Heaslip to miss Six Nations opener
    D’Arcy a Racing certainty as Leinster name side for French trip

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie