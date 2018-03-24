  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more Â»
Dublin: 3 °C Saturday 24 March, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Tipuric masterclass inspires Ospreys to emphatic win over wounded Leinster

Leinster still have some work to do in order to reach the play-offs as they became the third Irish side to lose post-Slam.

By Rob Cole Saturday 24 Mar 2018, 9:45 PM
40 minutes ago 3,131 Views 12 Comments
http://the42.ie/3922679
Image: Alex Davidson/INPHO
Image: Alex Davidson/INPHO

Ospreys 32

Leinster 18

Rob Cole reports from the Liberty Stadium

THERE IS STILL some work to do for Leinster to reach the Guinness Pro14 play-offs after the Ospreys outmuscled them to notch their first win over the Irish side since April 2014.

Justin Tipuric put in a masterly performance to spearhead a bonus-point triumph for the home side that made it three wins in a row in their mini-revival in an otherwise disastrous season. This was quite comfortably their best performance of the campaign.

Despite parading seven of the Irish Grand Slammers, Leinster were only ever ahead for five minutes in a game of ferocious physicality in which the eastern province lost three of their back division and the Opsryes two of their forwards to injuries.

The visitors hit the front with a seventh-minute penalty from in front of the Ospreys posts by Ross Byrne. Good approach work by Rory Oâ€™Loughlin, Scott Fardy and Fergus McFadden created the bridgehead in the Ospreys 22 and hands at the breakdown earned the penalty shot.

Some ferocious tackling in a no-quarter-asked, none-given first half led to both sides losing players to injuries. Ospreys back row man Olly Cracknell was the first to go and then Leinster lost three of their back division.

Fergus McFadden and Noel Reid went off for HIAs and didnâ€™t return, and then Dave Kearney, who had replaced Reid in the 23rd minute, left after only 11 minutes with his shoulder in a sling. That forced a back line reshuffle with Joey Carberry moving from fullback to centre and Jamison Gibson-Park going in at fullback.

The Ospreys made the most of the disruption as they plundered three tries to move into a 19-3 lead to seemingly leave Leinster all at sea. But despite their successes, there was a late sting in the tail in the half as Barry Daly picked up a vital score.

The first two of the three home tries came from the Ospreysâ€™ â€˜Mr Reliableâ€™, fullback Dan Evans, as he benefited from some neat approach work by Justin Tipuric and then Keiron Fonotia to score wide out on the left. Dan Biggar converted the first, but missed with his second attempt.

Justin Tipuric receives his man of the match medal from Paul Willoughby Justin Tipuric receives his man of the match medal Source: Alex Davidson/INPHO

No sooner had Kearney departed than Ashley Beck created the opening for scrum-half Tom Habberfield to dive over for the third try. Biggar had no problem with the conversion and all the home side had to do was defend the restart and head into the dressing room for a very sweet cup of tea.

But somehow Adam Byrne managed to out-jump Alun Wyn Jones to reclaim the kick-off, Sean Cronin crashed up the middle and Ross Byrne grubber-kicked into oceans of space behind the Ospreys defence to allow Daly to claim a much-needed try. It was confirmed by the TMO despite his feet being in touch in-goal.

The irrepressible Tipuric, off to play for Wales at the Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast next week, picked up the bonus-point try nine minutes after the break as he popped up a metre out to take a pass from Fonotia. Biggar added the extras to stretch the lead to 18 points.

Leinster needed to score next and a neat kick through from a driving maul 10 metres out by Luke McGrath allowed Rory Oâ€™Loughlin to race onto it and score a try that Carberry converted. Then the fullback-turned-centre stepped up to kick a penalty to give his side a sniff of a comeback with 20 minutes to go.

That hope didnâ€™t last long, though, as Biggar kicked a penalty for hands at the breakdown to stretch the gap to 11 points. He also kicked another with the final act of the game

Scorers

Ospreys: Tries: D Evans (13, 25), T Habberfield (38), J Tipuric (49); Cons: D Biggar 3; Pens: D Biggar 2

Leinster: Tries: B Daly (40), R Oâ€™Loughlin (53); Con: J Carberry; Pen: R Byrne, J Carberry

Teams

Ospreys: D Evans; J Hassler, K Fonotia, A Beck (O Watkin 58), H Dirksen; D Biggar, T Habberfield (M Aubrey 64); N Smith (R Jones 61), S Otten, D Arhip (M Fia 61), B Davies, AW Jones (capt), O Cracknell (R McCusker 11, A Beard 67), J Tipuric, S Cross
Reps Unused: I Phillips, S Davies

Leinster: J Carbery; F McFadden (A Byrne 16), R Oâ€™Loughlin, N Reid (D Kearney 23, J Gibson-Park 34), B Daly; R Byrne, L McGrath (captain); J McGrath (E Byrne 46), S Cronin (J Tracy 50), A Porter (M Bent 50), R Molony, S Fardy, J Murphy (M Deegan 54), J Murphy, J Conan (I Nagle 64)

Referee: John Lacey (Ireland)

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Rob Cole
sport@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (12)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

6 NATIONS
'It was nice to see what it takes to win a Grand Slam': Munster set to benefit from Arnold's Ireland experience
'It was nice to see what it takes to win a Grand Slam': Munster set to benefit from Arnold's Ireland experience
IRFU confirm Adam Griggs to stay on as Ireland Women's coach
Grand Slam-winning captain Rory Best signs new IRFU contract
CHELTENHAM 2018
Jockey dislocates her shoulder, pops it back in, wins her first Cheltenham race
Jockey dislocates her shoulder, pops it back in, wins her first Cheltenham race
Native River outlasts them all to win the 2018 Cheltenham Gold Cup
The hosts and bookies bounce back on day four of Cheltenham
GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didnâ€™t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the weekâ€™s sportswriting
FOOTBALL
Rodrigo dedicates Spain goal to Canizares after death of son
Rodrigo dedicates Spain goal to Canizares after death of son
A bullet from Muller earns world champions Germany draw with Spain
Lingard's first international goal sees England defeat the Dutch on Koeman's debut
PREMIER LEAGUE
Guardiola will stop training for 10 minutes if you lose the ball â€“ City youngster
Guardiola will stop training for 10 minutes if you lose the ball â€“ City youngster
'Salah should snub Real and Barca and become a legend at Liverpool'
From Chelsea reject to Ireland international: 19-year-old Declan Rice's remarkable rise
LEAGUE OF IRELAND
Big win for Waterford as ex-Everton forward downs 10-man Rovers after Burke wonder-strike
Big win for Waterford as ex-Everton forward downs 10-man Rovers after Burke wonder-strike
Bohs see off Seagulls thanks to Corcoran's injury-time winner
'I was fascinated listening to stories about my dad and it'd be nice to get Limerick back to those heights again'

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie