Thursday 19 April, 2018
2017 Irish Grand National winner Our Duke dies of a 'massive heart attack'

Trainer Jessica Harrington announced the sad news this afternoon.

By Ben Blake Thursday 19 Apr 2018, 3:07 PM
1 hour ago 1,691 Views 3 Comments
Robbie Power on Our Duke celebrates winning Our Duke with jockey Robbie Power after winning last year's Irish Grand National at Fairyhouse. Source: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

LAST YEAR’S IRISH Grand National winner Our Duke has sadly died, it has been announced today.

The eight-year-old, who is owned by a syndicate led by the Cooper family and trained by Jessica Harrington, suffered a heart attack this morning during his morning exercise.

With Robbie Power on board, Our Duke claimed the 2017 Grand National at Fairyhouse and he last ran in the Cheltenham Gold Cup a month ago.

“We are sad to announce Our Duke died this morning following his usual morning exercise,” Harrington tweeted this afternoon.

He suffered a massive heart attack. He is a great loss to the Cooper family and our team.”

Power added: “Devastated to hear of the passing of Our Duke. One of the best I’ve ever ridden, his performance in last year’s BoyleSports Irish Grand National will live long in my memory. Especially devastating for the Cooper family and his regular work rider @TracyPiggott #whatahorse #legend”

Irishman resigns from prestigious American football job after alleged drink driving incident

LeBron James’ sizzling start helps Cavs even series and the rest of the NBA playoff action

Ben Blake
@benjmnblake
ben@the42.ie

