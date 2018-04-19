2017 Irish Grand National winner Our Duke dies of a 'massive heart attack'

Our Duke with jockey Robbie Power after winning last year's Irish Grand National at Fairyhouse. Source: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

LAST YEAR’S IRISH Grand National winner Our Duke has sadly died, it has been announced today.

The eight-year-old, who is owned by a syndicate led by the Cooper family and trained by Jessica Harrington, suffered a heart attack this morning during his morning exercise.

With Robbie Power on board, Our Duke claimed the 2017 Grand National at Fairyhouse and he last ran in the Cheltenham Gold Cup a month ago.

“We are sad to announce Our Duke died this morning following his usual morning exercise,” Harrington tweeted this afternoon.

He suffered a massive heart attack. He is a great loss to the Cooper family and our team.”

Power added: “Devastated to hear of the passing of Our Duke. One of the best I’ve ever ridden, his performance in last year’s BoyleSports Irish Grand National will live long in my memory. Especially devastating for the Cooper family and his regular work rider @TracyPiggott #whatahorse #legend”

RIP Our Duke, very sad to hear he has passed away.



Who can forget his Irish Grand National win. pic.twitter.com/lLpyvJ0ILc — OLBG Betting Tips (@OLBG) April 19, 2018

