This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 13 °C Tuesday 25 September, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Teenage prospect Foden scores first City goal as Guardiola's side cruise past Oxford

Gabriel Jesus and Riyad Mahrez were also on the mark for the Premier League champions.

By The42 Team Tuesday 25 Sep 2018, 9:48 PM
1 hour ago 2,573 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/4254094
Foden celebrates his late goal.
Image: Andrew Matthews
Foden celebrates his late goal.
Foden celebrates his late goal.
Image: Andrew Matthews

PHIL FODEN SCORED his first Manchester City goal with Gabriel Jesus and Riyad Mahrez on target either side of half-time as the holders eased into the EFL Cup last 16 with a 3-0 victory at Oxford United.

City named a strong side for the third-round clash including captain Vincent Kompany and Nicolas Otamendi in defence, while John Stones operated in an unfamiliar role in front of the back line and there were starts for youngsters Foden and Brahim Diaz.

Brazil striker Jesus recorded his second of the season with a close-range header, and thereafter City’s progression was not in doubt, with Foden brilliantly setting up Mahrez for a late second.

And teenager Foden opened his account for the club with an arrowed finish in added time to make a case for more regular selection under Guardiola this season.

Jesus thought he had struck in the 19th minute but the offside flag cut short his celebrations, although the striker would not be denied by the officials when he opened the scoring.

After referee Roger East played a good advantage, Foden swung a superb crossfield pass out to Diaz, whose shot rebounded up for Jesus to stoop and head home from a few yards out.

Danilo, making his first appearance of the season, rifled a long-range drive narrowly wide of the angle in the 50th minute as City sought a second goal.

Foden missed a sitter from a Danilo cross but made amends with a brilliant pass that sent Mahrez clear on the break to score with a powerful strike with 12 minutes left.

And Foden ensured City’s passage in the 92nd minute, rounding off a star performance in style with the Premier League champions rarely needing to get out of first gear to start their EFL Cup defence with a win.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    LIAM MILLER
    'I've never seen such a good turn-out of players... that tells you what everybody thinks of Liam'
    'I've never seen such a good turn-out of players... that tells you what everybody thinks of Liam'
    For Liam: 30 of the best photos from a memorable afternoon in Cork
    Football legends pay tribute to the late Liam Miller at a packed Páirc Uí Chaoimh
    ARSENAL
    'The Arsenal way was more important than getting the points' - Cech takes aim at Wenger's style
    'The Arsenal way was more important than getting the points' - Cech takes aim at Wenger's style
    What has happened to Alexis Sanchez?
    'We needed to believe we were capable of competing with the big sides'
    FOOTBALL
    Rafael Benitez charged by FA for referee comment relating to Zaha treatment
    Rafael Benitez charged by FA for referee comment relating to Zaha treatment
    Sunderland sack record signing Ndong after he went AWOL all summer
    World Cup-winning boss Deschamps beats Zidane to Fifa's best coach award
    TIGER WOODS
    'I haven't looked online and read any articles about it yet': Atlanta win still to sink in for Woods
    'I haven't looked online and read any articles about it yet': Atlanta win still to sink in for Woods
    Tiger soars up the world rankings after starting his comeback season in 650th
    Tiger Woods: 'I was having a hard time not crying on the last hole'
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    'We're in a tough spell but that's football' - Harry Kane
    'We're in a tough spell but that's football' - Harry Kane
    Pogba risks Mourinho's wrath by imploring United to 'attack, attack, attack'
    'There is an image of him that he is very individualistic, a bit self-centred... That's not true'

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie