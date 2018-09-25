Teenage prospect Foden scores first City goal as Guardiola's side cruise past Oxford

PHIL FODEN SCORED his first Manchester City goal with Gabriel Jesus and Riyad Mahrez on target either side of half-time as the holders eased into the EFL Cup last 16 with a 3-0 victory at Oxford United.

City named a strong side for the third-round clash including captain Vincent Kompany and Nicolas Otamendi in defence, while John Stones operated in an unfamiliar role in front of the back line and there were starts for youngsters Foden and Brahim Diaz.

Brazil striker Jesus recorded his second of the season with a close-range header, and thereafter City’s progression was not in doubt, with Foden brilliantly setting up Mahrez for a late second.

And teenager Foden opened his account for the club with an arrowed finish in added time to make a case for more regular selection under Guardiola this season.

Jesus thought he had struck in the 19th minute but the offside flag cut short his celebrations, although the striker would not be denied by the officials when he opened the scoring.

After referee Roger East played a good advantage, Foden swung a superb crossfield pass out to Diaz, whose shot rebounded up for Jesus to stoop and head home from a few yards out.

Danilo, making his first appearance of the season, rifled a long-range drive narrowly wide of the angle in the 50th minute as City sought a second goal.

Foden missed a sitter from a Danilo cross but made amends with a brilliant pass that sent Mahrez clear on the break to score with a powerful strike with 12 minutes left.

And Foden ensured City’s passage in the 92nd minute, rounding off a star performance in style with the Premier League champions rarely needing to get out of first gear to start their EFL Cup defence with a win.

