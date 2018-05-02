  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Wednesday 2 May, 2018
Sale Sharks insist there's 'no substance' to Paddy Jackson and Stuart Olding link

The two Ireland internationals were heavily linked with a move to the English club.

By Sean Farrell Wednesday 2 May 2018, 6:20 PM
1 hour ago 7,872 Views No Comments
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

ENGLISH PREMIERSHIP CLUB Sale Sharks have this afternoon moved to quash reports that they are set to sign Paddy Jackson and Stuart Olding.

Multiple reports last night and this morning indicated that the north-western English club would recruit the two Ireland internationals, who were released by Ulster and the IRFU last month.

Jackson and Olding were both acquitted of rape charges in a high-profile Belfast trial, but had their contracts revoked following a review of their behaviour by their employers.

However, in a statement released this afternoon, Sale state there was ‘no substance’ to reports of their imminent signing.

“Sale Sharks can confirm there is no substance to the rumours currently circulating in relation to the signing of the two international rugby players Paddy Jackson and Stuart Olding.

Our search continues for top class players to bolster the squad for next season.”

In an industry where clubs ordinarily decline the invitation to comment on speculated signings, today’s announcement from Sharks marks the second time in less than three weeks that a club has distanced itself from a link with Jackson.

On 16 April, French club Clermont Auvergne responded to reports that they would sign the Ireland international out-half with a short statement to the contrary.

Connacht must make progress across the board after Keane sacking

Taste of silverware intensifies trophy chase with Munster, says CJ Stander

