Ratified! Former Longford star forward confirmed as new senior manager

PADRAIC DAVIS HAS been appointed as the new senior manager after he was ratified along with his management team at a special meeting of Coiste Chontae Longfort on Wednesday night.

The former Longford forward takes over from Denis Connerton, who stepped down from the position in July after a second stint in charge of the county.

Drumlish clubman Davis enjoyed a 12 year inter-county career between 1995 and 2007, and will bring a wealth of experience to the role after being proposed as the new manager earlier this month.

The 42-year-old went into management following the end of his playing career, helping St. Vincent’s to a minor football championship, while also helping the Longford U21s to the 2011 Leinster final.

He was also a selector with the Longford seniors during Glenn Ryan’s time in charge.

Pádraig Davis and his management team have been ratified at tonight's special meeting of Coiste Chontae Longfort pic.twitter.com/KORpfsa9DD — Longford GAA (@OfficialLDGAA) September 12, 2018

Longford came agonisngly close to securing promotion to Division 2 earlier this year before defeating Meath later in the summer to book their place in a Leinster SFC semi-final for the first time in 30 years.

It was also the county’s first championship win over Meath since 1982.

They subsequently bowed out of the provincial competition on the back of a heavy defeat to Dublin and lost out to Kildare in the All-Ireland qualifiers.

