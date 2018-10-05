This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 10 °C Friday 5 October, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'I always go into Carnoustie with a bit of trepidation' - Padraig Harrington relishing return to 'The Beast'

The Dubliner shot an opening round three under par at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship yesterday.

By Cian Roche Friday 5 Oct 2018, 11:26 AM
1 hour ago 883 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/4269800
Padraig Harrington (file photo).
Image: Oisin Keniry/INPHO
Padraig Harrington (file photo).
Padraig Harrington (file photo).
Image: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

PADRAIG HARRINGTON WAS relieved to be back out on course yesterday at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship and says time away from playing left a feeling of trepidation as he headed back onto some of Europe’s toughest courses.

The Dubliner took on the role of Ryder Cup vice captain last week as Europe overcame the US at Le Golf National in Paris.

Timing of his break might have felt slightly inopportune following back-to-back top five finishes at the Czech Masters and the KLM Open and a missed the cut at the Portugal Masters. 

Speaking after yesterday’s opening round at Kingsbarns Golf Links, Harrington said he felt unsure as to where his game might be after the short hiatus.

“I had 11 days off the golf course,” he told The European Tour after his round. “I started hitting shots on Monday, so a couple of days hitting shots and my first round was on Wednesday.

“Hitting a golf shot to hitting one on the golf course, it’s completely different.

“I thought I would never be ready for today but there you go. A little bit of focus. I suppose, being in competition, it sharpens you a little bit.

Surprisingly, I was really good mentally today, which I thought I was going to struggle, but yeah, happily surprised.”

42nd Ryder Cup - Preview Day Three - Le Golf National European vice captain Padraig Harrington (centre) alongside fellow vice captain Lee West (left) and Tyrell Hatton. Source: David Davies

Harrington carded five birdies and just two bogeys in blustery conditions in Scotland, but insisted the wind was more than manageable for the type of game he was aiming to play.

“It’s actually the easiest in crosswinds. If you’ve got a wind direct in up-and-down the golf course, it does get difficult but in a crosswind you can still reach the par fives, so there’s plenty of opportunities.

“The targets are bigger here, and the greens are bigger.

“The width of the fairways are much, much bigger on a lot of holes. This for me is way easier.

“As long as there’s cross-wind here, you’re happy you can still shoot a decent score.”

The 47-year-old returns to the course today at Carnoustie, the site of this year’s Open Championship and the location of his first major win back in 2007.

“I have good history there and it’s nice for me to go back, but Carnoustie is a tough golf course.

“I for one always go into Carnoustie with a bit of trepidation. Just because I’ve won there, doesn’t mean I’m going to breeze around there tomorrow.

“It certainly gets my attention.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Cian Roche
cian@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    LIAM MILLER
    'You were home at half 12 everyday twiddling your thumbs. It was easy to say âAnyone fancy a pint?â'
    'You were home at half 12 everyday twiddling your thumbs. It was easy to say ‘Anyone fancy a pint?’'
    On this day in 2003 - Relive Liam Miller's 'magical' goal against Lyon
    'I've never seen such a good turn-out of players... that tells you what everybody thinks of Liam'
    FOOTBALL
    'A few things have happened in my private life but the most important thing is to stay focused'
    'A few things have happened in my private life but the most important thing is to stay focused'
    Southgate: England job 'not something you should give away lightly'
    Bale backed for Wales captaincy by Giggs
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    Liverpool give positive update after Keita spends the night in Italian hospital
    Liverpool give positive update after Keita spends the night in Italian hospital
    'There's a lot of crybabies out there' - Roy Keane says players need to get on with it despite manager rows
    Shamrock Rovers announce record transfer of Bazunu to Manchester City
    UEFA CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    Napoli striker robbed at gunpoint after win over Liverpool
    Napoli striker robbed at gunpoint after win over Liverpool
    'We have to blame ourselves' - Klopp frustrated by Liverpool attackers
    Griezmann at the double, Inter complete another comeback, wins for Dortmund and Porto
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    Messi hailed as 'the best ever' after Wembley masterclass
    Messi hailed as 'the best ever' after Wembley masterclass
    Perfect Rakitic strike and Messi magic ensures Barca beat Spurs
    Liverpool undone by late Lorenzo Insigne winner in Napoli

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie